Two quarter-final spots to be decided in last round

Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC secured the first positions in the two groups several rounds ago, but another two quarter-final spots are to be decided in the last round of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 group phase.

The Match of the Week between Brest Bretagne Handball and Rostov-Don will have a huge impact concerning the second quarter-finalists from group A, while reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand hope to deal Györ their first loss of the season as they fight Metz Handball for second place.

In group B, the fight for the last play-off spot will also be exciting, as RK Krim Mercator host IK Sävehof in a direct duel.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)

Saturday 19 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV