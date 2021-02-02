Turkey and Portugal reach the second qualification phase

Both Turkey and Portugal have claimed the berths in the Phase 2 of the Qualification Europe for the Women’s World Championship 2021 following the withdrawal of Finland, their third group opponent in the phase 1.

As two teams from each group qualify for the next phase, the European Handball Federation has confirmed that no matches will be played in that group 3 and both Turkey and Portugal are qualified for the second phase alongside ten countries qualified through the recent Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark (Russia, Germany, Montengro, Hungary, Sweden, Romania, Serbia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia)

Eight more teams will join Turkey and Portugal from the phase 1 of the qualification, which should conclude by 21 March.

The draw for the phase 2 of the qualification will take place on Monday 22 March at the EHF Office in Vienna.