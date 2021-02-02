Kadetten earn a draw in another thriller

As usual for a match involving Kadetten Schaffhausen in the EHF European League this season, the final attack decided the result on Tuesday evening against Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

Andre Schmid, the Swiss star for German side Rhein-Neckar Löwen, failed with his last shot, and Kadetten took their second group phase draw after the 25:25 result against HC Eurofarm Pelister.

GROUP D

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 30:30 (17:13) (in Schaffhausen)

both sides remain unbeaten as Rhein-Neckar Löwen have seven points from four matches now, while Kadetten have two draws and a victory on their account

Löwen had a more than dominant start, pulling ahead to 15:9, but from 17:11 onwards, Kadetten reduced the gap goal by goal

a quadruple strike from Luka Maros turned the match around from 19:22 to 22:21 – and four times, Kadetten's lead was two goals

in minute 52, Löwen player Ymir Gislason received a red card after a foul against Donát Bartók.

After Uwe Gensheimer had levelled the score at 30:30 and Kadetten missed their last chance, Swiss national team captain Andre Schmid failed for Löwen in the last attack of the match

the second match between the two sides will take place tomorrow, on Wednesday.

Sensational debut for new arrival Bartok

On January 5, Kadetten Schaffhausen announced the sad news that team captain and right back Dimitrij Küttel has been diagnosed with cancer. Only two weeks later, they found an experienced international replacement for this position: Hungarian Donát Bartók.

The 24-year-old Szeged-born shooter had played for Bidasoa Irun before, scoring five goals in three qualification matches in September. But as the Spaniards did not qualify for the group phase, the left hander is eligible to play for Kadetten in the same competition. Bartók enjoyed an outstanding debut, scoring eight goals.