Turkey to face “a great test” against Russia

To say that a tough tie awaits Turkey in the Women’s IHF World Championship 2021 play-offs would be an understatement.

The team from head coach Birol Ünsal will face no lesser opponents than Russia for a place at the finals tournament in Spain in December.

Turkey play the first leg at home on Friday (live at EHFTV at 16:30 CEST) before the return game in Moscow on Tuesday.

“Russia are an important handball country and they are ahead of us in every way,” Ünsal said.

However, the coach sees the play-offs as an opportunity.

“We had a good preparation period. Against powerful opponents like Russia, we will see the level of Turkish women's handball,” he said.

“These two matches will be a great test for the future. I trust my players, especially the young ones.”