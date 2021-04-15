Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers schedule set

The playing schedule for the upcoming final rounds of Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers is complete following the confirmation of group 4’s programme.

A total of 37 matches will be played from Tuesday 27 April to Sunday 2 May as the places at the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia are decided, with several postponed matches adding to the original rounds 5 and 6 schedule.

The situation with necessary match postponements due to Covid-19 has made for an exciting finish to the qualification stage, with much more action ahead — and all of it will be streamed live on EHFTV.

The EHF has worked in close collaboration with all the concerned federations to determine the most suitable playing schedule and with the goal of ensuring all qualifiers are played.

In group 4, two postponed matches with the home right for Israel have been confirmed as follows:

Israel vs Lithuania

Initially scheduled for: 9 March 2021

New playing date: Monday 26 April 2021 (time TBC)

Israel vs Iceland

Initially scheduled for: 11 March 2021

New playing date: Tuesday 27 April 2021 (time TBC)

Three other postponed matches, where the new playing date was announced previously, will be played amongst the round 5 and 6 fixtures:

GROUP 1

Greece vs France

Original playing date: 8 November 2020

New playing date: 27 April 2021, 19:00 CEST

GROUP 3

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic

Original playing date: 7 November 2020

New playing date: 30 April 2021, 20:45 CEST

GROUP 4

Iceland vs Israel

Original playing date: 7 November 2020

New playing date: 2 May 2021, 18:00 CEST

The remaining 32 games to be played were originally part of the rounds 5 and 6 schedule. See all group standings and information on matches here.