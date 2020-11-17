Two classic clashes on the menu for round 7

The EHF Champions League Men returns after a three-week break and is back with a bang. In group A, the clash between Vardar and Kielce on Thursday looks like the obvious highlight with the Polish side is currently on top of group A. Meanwhile, Porto and Flensburg, playing at home this week, will try to take points and put pressure on at the top.

Match of the Week between THW Kiel vs Barça on Thursday is the big one in group B. On Wednesday, Zagreb hope for their first points against Motor, while Veszprém aim to remain unbeaten at home.

GROUP A

FC Porto (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Wednesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the only confrontation between the two teams dates back to 2007, in the Cup Winners’ Cup

the Portuguese side won by seven at home before losing by six in Paris and going through on aggregate

after six rounds, Porto stand at the third spot with six points while Paris, having played two fewer games, are sixth with two points

both teams are undefeated in their respective domestic leagues. Porto won their ninth consecutive game against Horta this weekend (39:19) while Paris enjoyed two victories last week, in Tremblay (33:30) and Nîmes (31:27)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Wednesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Flensburg and Brest crossed paths six times across the last three seasons, including four times in the EHF Champions League Last 16. The German side won all confrontations, the last one by ten goals in 2019 (30:20)

both of Meshkov Brest’s top scorers have netted 24 times, Marko Panic and Mikita Vailupau, while the two Flensburg best scorers also share the same number of goals, 21 from Magnus Rød and Gøran Johannessen

the last two Bundesliga games were cancelled for Flensburg, meaning the team has not played for two weeks

both teams have played five games in the group phase, Flensburg having won four of them while Brest enjoyed three victories, all on home court

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL)

Thursday 19 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the clash between Vardar and Kielce has become a classic in European handball

the two teams met ten times since 2015, with Kielce winning six and Vardar taking three

two Kielce players wore the Vardar shirt in the past - Alex Dujshebaev and Igor Karacic

Kielce are currently top of group A with nine points taken in six games, while Vardar are fifth with three games played and three points

GROUP B

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) v Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

after their best group phase start with four victories, Aalborg lost the last two matches against Kiel and Barcelona clearly

Veszprém are unbeaten with four victories and a draw at Kiel

three years ago, both sides clashed in the group phase - and each team won their home match

Jonas Samuelsson leads Aalborg in scoring this season with 26 goals, while Petar Nenadic is the best Veszprém scorer with 25

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Motor (UKR)

Wednesday 18 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Zagreb are still without a point and recently replaced Igor Vori with Vlado Sola as coach. Motor have two points on their account

Zagreb’s last victory dates back to 22 February 2020, a 31:30 win against Aalborg.

Motor won their last match, 32:31 at Celje, which was their first away victory in the EHF Champions League since they won at HBC Nantes in November 2018

the overall head-to-head record is equal, Zagreb and Motor each won their two home matches in four previous duels in the EHF Champions League

MOTW: THW Kiel (GER) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 18 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com