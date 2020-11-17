The EHF European League resumes today with round 3, the busiest day of the group phase so far. With 10 matches coming your way, stick with the live blog to keep you updated on the evening's biggest moments.

10 matches taking place on Tuesday, all of which are live on EHFTV

RK Nexe vs Montpellier HB and GOG vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen are among the highlight matches at 18:45 CET

USAM Nimes vs IFK Kristianstad and Abanca Ademar Leon vs HC Metalurg are the big clashes at 20:45 CET

read the round preview here

Brian Campion will be reporting live from 18:15 CET

12:54

With a few hours until we get the coverage properly up and running, we'll leave you with some of the best goals from round 2 to whet your appetite for later.

12:30

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our live blog for this evening's European League action. After a couple of weeks off, Europe's new-look second-tier competition is back with 10 matches to keep you warm and entertained on a dark November evening.

Here is what we have live on EHFTV today.