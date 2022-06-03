Two Vipers aim for their sixth trophy

Now, the duo are on the hunt for their sixth EHF Champions League Women titles at the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest.

Heidi Løke, who also won her fifth title last year, is not named in Vipers' squad for the final weekend in 2022.

Their teammate Jana Knedlikova hopes for her fifth trophy after three with Györ and one with Vipers, while Vipers’ new arrival Zsuzsana Tomori won the Champions League three times with her former club Györ.

Only Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic have won the Champions League six times so far.

In total, 23 players who have won the Champions League at least once will be in Budapest this weekend, including seven multiple winners of the competition (in bold).