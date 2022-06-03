Two Vipers aim for their sixth trophy
Vipers Kristiansand stars Katrine Lunde and Nora Mørk both won four EHF FINAL4 trophies before scooping the title again with their current club last year.
Now, the duo are on the hunt for their sixth EHF Champions League Women titles at the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest.
Heidi Løke, who also won her fifth title last year, is not named in Vipers' squad for the final weekend in 2022.
Their teammate Jana Knedlikova hopes for her fifth trophy after three with Györ and one with Vipers, while Vipers’ new arrival Zsuzsana Tomori won the Champions League three times with her former club Györ.
Only Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic have won the Champions League six times so far.
In total, 23 players who have won the Champions League at least once will be in Budapest this weekend, including seven multiple winners of the competition (in bold).
Multiple EHF Women’s Champions League winners
Six titles with two clubs:
Ausra Fridrikas (Hypo 1994, 1995, 1999, 2000; Slagelse 2004, 2005)
Six titles with three clubs:
Bojana Popovic (Slagelse 2004, 2005, 2007; Viborg 2009, 2010; Podgorica 2012)
Five titles with one club:
Eduarda Amorim (Györ 2014, 2017-2019)
Anita Görbicz (Györ 2013, 2014, 2017-2019)
Five titles with three clubs:
Katrine Lunde (Viborg 2009, 2010; Györ 2013, 2014; Vipers 2021)
Nora Mørk (Larvik 2011; Györ 2017-2019; Vipers 2021)
Heidi Løke (Larvik 2011; Györ 2013, 2014, 2017; Vipers 2021)
Four titles with one club:
Rima Sypkus, Tanja Dshandshagava (both Hypo 1994, 1995, 1998, 2000)
Four titles with two clubs:
Jana Knedlikova (Györ 2017-2019; Vipers 2021)
Cristina Varzaru (Viborg 2006, 2009, 2010; CSM Bucuresti 2016)
Four titles with three clubs:
Katarina Bulatovic (Slagelse 2007; Buducnost 2012, 2015; Györ 2014)
Three titles with one club:
Sara Afentaler, Bernadett Bodi (Györ 2017-2019), Kari Grimsbø, Nycke Groot, Eva Kiss, Tamara Pal, Sidonia Puhalak, Zszuanna Tomori (all Györ 2017-2019)
Adrienn Orban (Györ 2013, 2014, 2017)
Iris Morhammer (Hypo 1994, 1995, 2000)
Stanca Bozovic (Hypo 1995, 1998, 2000)
Chao Zhai, Grit Jurack, Lene Lund-Nielsen, Rikke Skov, Louise Bager-Norgaard (all Viborg 2006, 2009, 2010)
Mette Melgaard (Slagelse 2004, 2005, 2007)
Three titles with two clubs:
Anja Freser (Krim 2001, 2003; Slagelse 2004)
Luminita Hutupan (Dinu) (Krim 2001, 2003; Skopje 2002)
Cecilie Leganger (Slagelse 2005, 2007; Larvik 2011)
Maja Savic (Slagelse 2005, 2007; Podgorica 2012)
Anja Althaus (Viborg 2009, 2010; Györ 2017/18)
Two titles with one club:
Csenge Fodor, Anne Mette Hansen, Stine Oftedal (all Györ 2018, 2019)
Orsolya Herr, Agnes Hornyak, Dora Hornyak, Dorina Korsos, Aniko Kovacsics, Adrienn Orban, Victoria Redei-Soos, Szederke Sirian, Ivett Szepesi, Raphaelle Tervel (all Györ 2013, 2014)
Mia Hermansson-Hogdahl, Edit Matei, Marianne Racz, Barbara Strass, Beatrice Wagner (all Hypo 1994, 1995)
Renata Cieloch, Laura Fritz, Bozena Karkut, Tanja Logvin (all Hypo 1998, 2000)
Stina Madsen, Valentina Radulovic, Rikke Schmidt (all Slagelse 2004, 2005)
Anne Loft (Slagelse 2004, 2007)
Carmen Lungu, Line Hougaard (both Slagelse 2005, 2007)
Agnieszka Matuszewska, Branka Mijatovic, Deja Doler, Natalia Derepasko, Tatjana Oder (all Krim 2001, 2003)
Gitte Aaen, Henriette Mikkelsen, Janne Pedersen, Kristine Lunde, Monika Kovacsicz, Nora Reiche (all Viborg 2009, 2010)
Heidi Astrup (Viborg 2006, 2010)
Dragana Cvijic, Milena Rajcevic (Knezevic), Suzanna Lazovic, Majda Mehmedovic, Zeljka Nikolic, Radmila Petrovic, Marina Rajcic (Vukovic), Clara Woltering (all Buducnost 2012, 2015)
Two titles with two clubs:
Linn Sulland (Larvik 2010; Vipers 2021)
Irina Dibirova (Poltoratskaya) (Slagelse 2005; Zvezda 2008)
Maja Mitrovic (Krim 2001; Slagelse 2004)
Maria Fisker (Viborg 2008; Bucuresti 2016)