Live blog: Build up to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022
The EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 is nearly upon us, and as the teams arrive in Budapest we'll be bringing you all the news and previews ahead of this weekend's action
- the four finalist teams arrive on Thursday afternoon
- on Friday the teams will talk to the media
- action throws off at 15:15 CEST on Saturday as Györi Audi ETO KC play Team Esbjerg
- the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST pitches Metz Handball against reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand
15:20
14:50
We've already published a wealth of features and news on the EHF FINAL4 ahead of this weekend, and in the blog over today and tomorrow we'll highlight some of those pieces.
First up, it's Julian Rux's analysis of the stats of the season. Rux has identified that Györ have the best attack and defence of all the teams in this year's EHF Champions League Women, surely putting them in a strong position ahead of the finals.
Rux also looks at the other teams left in the running, picking out their key statistics - or, in Vipers' case, lack of key statistics. Read on for more!
14:15
Welcome to Budapest!
On the banks of the Danube, four of the world's best handball teams are arriving to contest the most coveted club trophy - the EHF FINAL4 Women. Will Györi Audi ETO KC make it a sixth title? Can Vipers Kristiansand win their second in a row? Are Metz Handball likely to be challengers? Or will Team Esbjerg produce a perfect EHF FINAL4 debut?
All these questions will be answered over the weekend, with Saturday's semi-finals followed by the climax of the European women's club season on Sunday evening.
Esbjerg were the first team to arrive a little earlier on, closely followed by Vipers, and things are shaping up for a superb weekend.