15:20

Wishing you could be in Budapest for the weekend's fun? There are still a few tickets left, so if you find you have a free weekend why not come and join us here? Click here to buy!

14:50

We've already published a wealth of features and news on the EHF FINAL4 ahead of this weekend, and in the blog over today and tomorrow we'll highlight some of those pieces.

First up, it's Julian Rux's analysis of the stats of the season. Rux has identified that Györ have the best attack and defence of all the teams in this year's EHF Champions League Women, surely putting them in a strong position ahead of the finals.

Rux also looks at the other teams left in the running, picking out their key statistics - or, in Vipers' case, lack of key statistics. Read on for more!