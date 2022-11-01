Ukraine open qualification to 2023 worlds with big win

Tuesday's match was the first of 18 matches in qualification phase 1. The winners of the nine ties, which will be wrapped up Sunday evening, progress to the play-offs, facing 11 teams from the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

QUALIFICATION PHASE 1, FIRST LEG:

Ukraine vs Luxembourg 36:13 (18:6) – in Luxembourg

The newly formed, young Luxembourg team was only a playing ball for the EHF EURO 2000 silver medallists and 10-time EHF EURO participants. Yevheniia Levchenko (eight goals) and Diana Dmytryshyn (seven) were Ukraine’s top scorers in a fully one-sided encounter. Ukraine led 12:4 after 18 minutes and Luxembourg only scored two more goals until the break.

In minute 48, the gap was 20 goals for the first time: 30:10. German Bundesliga player and team captain Tina Welter was the best scorer for Luxembourg with five goals. The second leg of this double-header is scheduled for Wednesday at 19:00 CET, again in Luxembourg.