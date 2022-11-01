Second victories for Berlin and Skanderborg

GROUP D:



HC Motor (UKR) vs. Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) 31:37 (16:21)

HC Motor had clearly improved compared to their 27:38 opening defeat against Füchse Berlin but were again chanceless. On the other side, Skanderborg-Aarhus stay unbeaten after winning their second straight away match. In the first 10 minutes, motor were at an equal level, then the Danish side pulled ahead goal by goal, boosted by their top scorer Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen, who netted 12 times. In a match, in which both sides focused on attack, Motor had their best period right after the break, when they reduced the gap to only two goals several times. But it took Skanderborg-Aarhus another eight minutes to fseal a 33:25 win.

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 27:29 (12:15)

New Danish arrival Sebastian Henneberg was the key to success for Eurofarm Pelister in Portugal. His seven goals paved the way to the first but close victory of the Bitola-based team, while hosts Aquas Santas Milaneza still wait for their first points. After a 3:0 start by their hosts, Eurofarm Pelister turned the match around quickly. The 3:2 was Aquas Santas' last lead in the whole match and after the three goals advantage at the break, the visitors seemed to be on the winners' when they were ahead at 25:18 in minute 45, followed by a red card for Milaneza's Carlos Reis dos Santos after three two-minute suspensions. This was the wake-up call for the hosts, who shocked Pelister with a 6:0 run for the 24:25 - the match was on the edge and despite another red card for Jose Pedro Morais, Aguas Santas fought like lions,

Foxes Berlin (GER) vs. Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 34:29 (18:15)

Füchse Berlin were shaken early on by Bidasoa Irun, but they did not fall: After an easy-going start with a clear 11:5 lead, the German side lost their rhythm - and backed by their top scorer Jon Azkue Saizar (10 goals) , Bidaso reduced the gap goal by goal. The injury-hit Berlin side were close to losing control in the middle of the second half, when Bidasoa took the lead at 21:20. They struck back with a 9:2 run for the decisive 29:23 intermediate result. A German trio - youngster Nils Lichtlein (7 goals), Paul Drux (6) and Fabian Wiede (5) were the top scorers for the current German league leaders.