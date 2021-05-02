Ukrainian joy despite defeat

A draw at the very start of the campaign against Russia proved to make the difference for Ukraine as it earned them the 24th and final ticket to EHF EURO 2022, despite losing to Czech Republic on Sunday.

Russia ended the group on top and unbeaten after fighting off a spirited performance from Faroe Islands.

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Ukraine 27:22 (14:11)

the Czechs finished the qualification with seven points and three victories, while Ukraine remained on five points

after a close reverse fixture (28:26), this win was more comfortable for the hosts

Czech goalkeeper Martin Galia saved 12 shots, twice as many as the Ukrainian goalkeepers

the Czechs pulled ahead late in the first half, mainly thanks to Matej Klima (eight goals) and Roman Becvar, who scored more than 50 per cent of the Czech goals

Targeting an improved final tournament

After finishing second in the qualification for EHF EURO 2020, Ukraine were on a high but did not win a single point at the event and finished in 22nd position. Coach Sergej Bebeshko and the Federation went their separate ways. Now Mykola Stepanets has the chance to secure a better result in Hungary and Slovakia.

Faroe Islands vs Russia 23:28 (11:12)