Unbeaten Rostov leapfrog CSM with clear win

It was a big DELO EHF Champions League game between friendly faces, as coaches Adrian Vasile and Per Johansson worked together over three stints at CSM Bucuresti. Yet Johansson showed little compassion, with unbeaten Rostov-Don drubbing the hosts 27:22.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 22:27 (10:16)

an unanswered run of six goals from the 19th to the 26th minute saw Rostov’s lead balloon to 16:8

the Russian side were nearly flawless in attack in the first half, converting 80 per cent of their shots

Rostov had no answer for star left back Cristina Neagu, who scored 11 goals and dished two assists, having a hand in 59 per cent of CSM’s goals

the Romanian side had not lost on their own court since November 2019, and saw a six-game unbeaten home streak snapped by Rostov on Thursday night

Rostov now top the standings in the group, with 13 points – two more than CSM and a game in hand

Team spirit over superb individual game

It was a triumph of team spirit. Rostov had 11 different players score at least one goal, versus CSM’s woes in attack. The Romanian side was over reliant on Neagu, as fellow backs Elizabeth Omoregie and Barbara Lazovic had off nights, combining for only two goals. The remainder came from wings and the line