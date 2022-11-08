Unbelievable Toft leads Denmark to second win

GROUP B

Denmark vs Sweden 25:23 (13:5)

Denmark showed their strength all round with the victory, but goalkeeper Sandra Toft was the undeniable star of the match, with an unbelievable save rate of 81 per cent in the first half

Sweden scored only one goal in the first 15 minutes, at which point Denmark led 6:1, and Denmark’s defence and Toft kept the Tokyo 2020 semi-finalists to just five goals in the whole first half

for their part, Sweden has solid defence and Jessica Ryde had a strong opening in goal (45 per cent at the 16-minute mark), but they could not compare with their neighbours until the second half

Sweden managed to come within two goals in the end, driven by a strong performance from back Tyra Axner, who scored all her goals in that half. But the opening 30 minutes had seen too much damage done

reaching a final tally of 12 saves at a rate of 44 per cent, Toft indisputedly earned the player of the match award. The top scorers of the game were Axner and Denmark wing Emma Friis, with nine goals apiece

Denmark showing title-winning form

Denmark have been steadily rising under the guidance of coach Jesper Jensen, who took the helm in 2020, alongside his duties at Team Esbjerg. At the 2021 World Championship, where the team won their first medal (bronze) since 2013, the team were favourites for the title and their semi-final loss to France was an unlucky one by just one goal.

At the EHF EURO 2022, they must be considered the main trophy contenders, considering this performance against Sweden. Some might doubt that, given Denmark lost their opener to Slovenia, but it is not unusual for a team that ends up winning the title to face some obstacles.

France won the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the EHF EURO 2018 and the 2017 World Championship after defeats early on. In Tokyo, it seemed they may not even reach the knockout stage but they clinched the quarter-final spot in the last group game and the rest is history. At the 2019 World Championship, the Netherlands lost two matches on the path to the trophy. Can Denmark end the long wait for a fourth EURO title?