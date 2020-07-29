Unity, boat trips and difficult challenges

We are six weeks away from the start of the EHF Champions League and teams are slowly getting ready for throw-off.

But until getting their tactics on point, the players and, inevitably, the fans are getting smiles upon their faces with teambuilding exercises.

Moreover, we have a new kid… giant on the block in Paris, while a new Instagram challenge is shaping up to be popular between players.

Unity for Györ

Who said training sessions could be fun? Well… probably nobody. But Györ managed to engage their players in some fun training sessions, combining teambuilding exercises with useful cardio sessions.

The Hungarian powerhouse are unbeaten in the DELO EHF Champions League since 2018 and their unity is a prime example of why they maintain this superb streak.

New kid on the block

A kid? Probably a giant! Dainis Kristopans was the tallest player in the EHF Champions League last season and will probably be the tallest one this season too.

But something has changed. The Latvian right back switched teams this summer, signing for PSG Handball and the French champions treated their fans with a sneak peek from Kristopans’ first days as a red-and-blue player.

Kielce are on board

Look at that smile! Probably it will be one of the few times we will be able to see Talant Dujshebaev this happy before the start of the new season, as PGE VIVE Kielce are getting back to serious work.

Until then, they had some spare time and used it wisely to build a team, rather than relying on individuals.

Doctor blues?

We might never know if right back Stanislav Kasparek is afraid of needles, but the pun was on him.

MOL-Pick Szeged are using cartoons to paint the life of the team each week. This time, after the medical tests, the Hungarian side published one of the funniest so far.

But did Kasparek laugh when he saw it?

Take one… action!

You must admire the sheer masterclass that Kristina Liscevic envisioned for this clip.

The Serbian playmaker enlisted the help of right back Mireya Gonzalez as the two Valcea players duly delivered a funny and perfect clip for the preseason.

Ready for action, right?

The ultimate challenge

Sabina Jacobsen is one of the cheeriest players on social media and she did not disappoint this week.

The CSKA Moscow player challenged her physical coach to a difficult exercise and, whilst she lost, she was very close.

A new trend in the handball world?