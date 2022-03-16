Unpredictable duo chosen for Match of the Week

The opening game of the play-offs will see Krim face FTC at 16:00 CET on Saturday 26 March in what appears at face value as a clash of generations.

Traditionally a side that relies on young talent, Krim brought in a number of experienced stars last summer, including the likes of Andrea Lekic, Allison Pineau, Barbara Arenhart and Kararina Krpez-Slezak.

Following a shaky start to the season, Krim gradually found their balance and hit form at the right time to snatch sixth place in group B.

Meanwhile, FTC's young squad never had a dull moment in group A, managing an impressive eight victories and third place with a goal difference of plus six, displaying just how closely fought their contests were.

These results and the quality of players on display for both teams point towards this encounter being the most unpredictable of the play-off contests and we will be giving it the Match of the Week treatment with extensive coverage on the EHF Champions League social media channels and on eurohandball.com.