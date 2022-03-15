Court of Handball fines Tamse

The EHF Court of Handball decided that Branko Tamse, head coach of RK Nexe has to pay a fine of 750 € as a result of his improper behaviour towards the EHF Officials in the EHF European League match against SC Magdeburg.

The incident happened during the round 6 match in group C on 7 December 2021 in Magdeburg.

The decision of the EHF Court of Handball may be appealed to the EHF Court of Appeal by the parties within seven days (i.e. until 21.03.22) following the written notification of the present decision.