Unstoppable Vipers claim big win against Kastamonu

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand were obvious favourites in the home match against debutants Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, and they confirmed it on the court by claiming a 39:25 win.

GROUP B

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 39:25 (20:11)

Vipers recorded their second win of the season, and again at home; Kastamonu are yet to claim their first points

after struggling somewhat in the opening minutes, Vipers used a 6:0 run to lead 9:4 by the 14th minute

the Norwegian team's lead reached double digits early in the second half when Marketa Jerabkova scored for 21:11

Kastamonu were missing their best scorer Jovanka Radicevic, as the Montenegrin right wing did not travel to Norway for family reasons

Vipers' veteran goalkeeper Katrine Lunde recorded 12 saves for a 39 per cent save efficiency

Vipers set new team records

A 14 -goal victory and 39 scored goals are both new records for Vipers in the DELO EHF Champions League. They have never previously won by more than 10 goals, or netted more than 38 times.

Nora Mørk was the best scorer of the match with eight goals, while her teammates Vilde Jonassen and Ana Debelic scored seven times each, and Jana Knedlikova added six more goals. These four players combined for 28 of the home side’s 39 goals.

In contrast, Kastamonu suffered by far their worst defeat in the tournament so far. In their three previous matches, the Turkish debutants had not lost by more than six goals.