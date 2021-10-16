Blomberg narrowly win German derby

Five first-leg matches of the EHF European League Women Round were played on Saturday, including a German derby in Metzingen.

The fight was tight, but the visitors HSG Blomberg-Lippe ultimately beat TUSSIES Metzingen by one goal, 28:27, and they will have a small advantage heading into the home game on 23 October.

four of five Saturday matches were technically won by the visiting teams, although Lublin de-facto played at home as they host a double-header against ZRK Bjelovar

SPD Radnicki Kragujevac were the only exception, as they beat H 65 Höörs HK at home, 23:22

similar to Blomberg and Radnicki, Magura Cisnadie also won by just one goal, 27:26 at DHK Banik Most

six more matches will be held on Sunday, including the second leg of the double-header ZRK Bjelovar vs MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin

other second-leg games are scheduled for 23/24 October, as well as one more double-header

Atletico and Lublin have one foot in round 3

While three ties are still very open following the first-leg games, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes and MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin have made a big step towards the next stage.

The Spanish team won 28:21 in Austria against Hypo Niederösterreich, while Lublin beat ZRK Bjelovar by even a bigger margin, 32:22.

On Sunday, Lublin have a chance to book their ticket to round 3 as they play the second leg of the double-header, while Atletico will have to wait until next Sunday when they will welcome Hypo.