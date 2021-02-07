EHF Champions League
Valcea take a step closer to playoffs
SCM Ramnicu Valcea, who are fighting hard for a playoff spot, claimed an important win at Odense Håndbold, 26:25.
Now the Romanian side is ranked sixth in group B with six points, and they have a fair chance to go through.
Group B
Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 25:26 (10:13)
- next Sunday, Valcea will receive Brest, but they also have to play three rescheduled matches against direct rivals Dortmund (twice) and Podravka
- with 13 points, Odense are certain to finish fourth in the group
- the home side went in front 2:0 early in the match, but then Valcea used a 5:0 run to take a 5:2 lead
- midway through the first half, the Romanian team led 10:4, but Odense fought back and led 20:18 in the 47th minute
- after extremely tight closing minutes, the score was 25:25 before Kristina Liscevic’s goal with 13 seconds to go secured Valcea a win
Hocu does well in goal
While Odense’s goalkeepers Althea Reinhardt and Tess Wester did not have a good day, recording only four saves combined, their colleague from Valcea Daciana Hocu enjoyed a much better game.
The 23-year-old Romanian stopped 11 shots for a 38 per cent save efficiency and helped her team earn valuable two points.
Congratulations to Valcea for a deserved win. They showed us that if we are not 100 % focused, we are not going to get two points. We did not deserve to win today.