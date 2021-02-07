Odense Valcea3
EHF Champions League

Valcea take a step closer to playoffs

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev07 February 2021, 18:05

SCM Ramnicu Valcea, who are fighting hard for a playoff spot, claimed an important win at Odense Håndbold, 26:25.

Now the Romanian side is ranked sixth in group B with six points, and they have a fair chance to go through.

Group B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 25:26 (10:13)

  • next Sunday, Valcea will receive Brest, but they also have to play three rescheduled matches against direct rivals Dortmund (twice) and Podravka
  • with 13 points, Odense are certain to finish fourth in the group
  • the home side went in front 2:0 early in the match, but then Valcea used a 5:0 run to take a 5:2 lead
  • midway through the first half, the Romanian team led 10:4, but Odense fought back and led 20:18 in the 47th minute
  • after extremely tight closing minutes, the score was 25:25 before Kristina Liscevic’s goal with 13 seconds to go secured Valcea a win

Hocu does well in goal

While Odense’s goalkeepers Althea Reinhardt and Tess Wester did not have a good day, recording only four saves combined, their colleague from Valcea Daciana Hocu enjoyed a much better game.

The 23-year-old Romanian stopped 11 shots for a 38 per cent save efficiency and helped her team earn valuable two points.

Congratulations to Valcea for a deserved win. They showed us that if we are not 100 % focused, we are not going to get two points. We did not deserve to win today.
Ulrik Kirkely
Head Coach, Odense Håndbold
DSC 8960 1
