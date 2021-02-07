Valcea take a step closer to playoffs

SCM Ramnicu Valcea, who are fighting hard for a playoff spot, claimed an important win at Odense Håndbold, 26:25.

Now the Romanian side is ranked sixth in group B with six points, and they have a fair chance to go through.

Group B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 25:26 (10:13)

next Sunday, Valcea will receive Brest, but they also have to play three rescheduled matches against direct rivals Dortmund (twice) and Podravka

with 13 points, Odense are certain to finish fourth in the group

the home side went in front 2:0 early in the match, but then Valcea used a 5:0 run to take a 5:2 lead

midway through the first half, the Romanian team led 10:4, but Odense fought back and led 20:18 in the 47 th minute

minute after extremely tight closing minutes, the score was 25:25 before Kristina Liscevic’s goal with 13 seconds to go secured Valcea a win

Hocu does well in goal

While Odense’s goalkeepers Althea Reinhardt and Tess Wester did not have a good day, recording only four saves combined, their colleague from Valcea Daciana Hocu enjoyed a much better game.

The 23-year-old Romanian stopped 11 shots for a 38 per cent save efficiency and helped her team earn valuable two points.