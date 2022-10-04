Veszprém and Barça put their invincibility to the test

Veszprém and Barça are the only two teams in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League with maximum points. Can they keep their winning streak alive?

In group A, Veszprém will defend top spot away to GOG. Paris and Plock will try to keep up the pace of last season’s semi-finalists. PSG host Zagreb, who enjoyed their first win last week, while Plock face a tough trip to Magdeburg. Porto, the only team without a point will try open their record in Bucharest.

In the last round before the first break of the group phase, Barça are favourites in the Match of the Week at Elverum, having six points from three matches on their account. At Kielce, the four-time champions Kiel must stand a tough test like Aalborg at Szeged and Nantes at Celje.