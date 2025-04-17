Veszprém book first ticket to Cologne in EHF Youth Club Trophy

Veszprém book first ticket to Cologne in EHF Youth Club Trophy

EHF / Iulia Burnei
17 April 2025, 12:00

The winners of the first qualification tournament in the EHF Youth Club Trophy were crowned on Wednesday night, as Veszprém Handball Academy came out on top in a tight final match against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged to be the first team to secure their spot for Cologne.

Excitement levels were sky high at the end of the day, when the second qualification tournament threw off in Spain, as U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Barça were the two victorious sides in the semi-finals.

It was an action-packed Wednesday afternoon, with the first qualification tournament reaching its peak and deciding the winners in an intense Hungarian final, while four other teams started their EHF Youth Club Trophy journey in the second tournament, hosted by Barça. At the end of the week we will know all four teams who will take part in the fight for the EHF Youth Club Trophy title at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne.

All matches in the EHF Youth Club Trophy are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply).

  • Veszprém Handball Academy are the first participants confirmed for Cologne, as the hosts of the first qualification tournament took a narrow win against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (31:30)
  • HC Zagreb defeated HC Vojvodina in a high-scoring bronze medal match (43:41), which was decided in the last three minutes of the encounter
  • the second qualification tournament, hosted by Barça, also threw off on Wednesday evening with the semi-finals; U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball and the hosts dominated on the first day and are now looking forward to the final and a chance to book a ticket for Cologne
  • the other two qualification tournaments, hosted by Füchse Berlin and CS Dinamo Bucuresti, start on Thursday
  • in Germany, Füchse Berlin and IK Sävehof meet in the opening game at 13:30 CEST, while GOG and SC Magdeburg will face in the second semi-final, at 16:00 CEST
  • KSS Iskra Kielce and HC Eurofarm Pelister will throw off the tournament in Romania at 15:30 CEST, while hosts CS Dinamo Bucuresti are getting ready to take on Orlen Wisla Plock at 18:00 CEST for a place in the final

20250416 Szeged Veszprem Roadtocologne

EHF YOUTH CLUB TROPHY, QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENTS

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 1

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Vojvodina (SRB) 43:41 (22:22)

An opening goal from Marko Jokic helped HC Vojvodina take an early lead in the bronze medal match, but HC Zagreb remained close and the two sides were neck-and-neck in the first quarter. However, the Croatian side’s offence hit a rough patch with a few unsuccessful attempts at scoring, thus giving their Serbian opponents the opportunity to pull away and distance themselves to four goals in the 17th minute (13:9) — the biggest lead in the game. The momentum then shifted in Zagreb’s favour and four unanswered goals on their side meant that the game was back to square one (15:15) with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

Nothing separated the two sides at the break, but Vojvodina profited from Zagreb’s missed seven-metre shot at the start of the second half to retake the lead, helped by two consecutive goals from Vukasin Pavlovic. The young star would go on to score three more times in the game, increasing his tally to 12, but dramatically missing a last-second shot — however, at that point it was already too late for Vojvodina to hope for a win. HC Zagreb proved they have nerves of steel once again and made another comeback from four goals down in the 45th minute (34:30). The Croatian side kept the scoreboard balanced until the final minutes, when they moved up a gear to get from 40:40 to a 43:41 win, helped by an inspired Roko Guina, who netted the last three goals for his team.

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) 30:31 (12:14)

A 3:0 run for the hosts in the first two minutes announced the start of an intense final and a difficult challenge for OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. Veszprém kept on growing their lead and were already five goals ahead (8:3) by the seven-minute mark, as a series of technical errors prevented Szeged from narrowing the gap. Midway through the first half, Szeged started making their way up from being led 10:6 and slowly but steadily minimised the hosts’ advantage to just one goal (13:12) in the final minutes before the break.

A goal in the 29th minute by Roland József Szeip helped Veszprém start the second half two goals ahead (14:12), but OTP Bank - PICK Szeged returned from the lockers with new energy and took the lead in the match for the first time in the 37th minute, at 17:16. Risking missing out on a ticket to Cologne, the hosts recovered quickly and had a slight edge again in the last quarter. With five minutes left on the clock, the outcome was still undecided as the scoreboard showed 28:28, but Veszprém Handball Academy finally sealed the deal in a nerve-racking ending to become the first winners in the qualification tournaments of the EHF Youth Club Trophy. Máté Gáncs-Peto successfully led the hosts’ attack and was the top scorer of the final with nine goals, while Danilo Mrdjan netted eight times for Szeged.

20250416 Szeged Veszprem Winner
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Fogas
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Players 2
20250416 Zagreb Vojvodina Jokic 2
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Varady
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Szokrenyes
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Orosz
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Birnbauer
20250416 Zagreb Vojvodina Rakovic
20250416 Zagreb Vojvodina Pajalic
20250416 Zagreb Vojvodina Sprem 2
20250416 Zagreb Vojvodina Zekic 2
QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 2

U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 34:31 (16:14)

The qualification tournament in Spain was officially opened by Thomas Omeyer, as he netted his first goal — out of 12 in the match — to put U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball ahead in the semi-final. The first 12 minutes saw the French side keep a slight advantage in the game, but a goal by Vicente Almeida gave Sporting CP hope when they took the lead of the match for the first time (8:7). Their dreams were shattered quickly by PSG, who scored for 8:8 and then did not give up their advantage until the end of the game.

The French side kept their two-goal advantage from the break throughout the second half, until two missed shots by Sporting’s Francisco Fonseca helped them grow the lead to four (26:22) in the 45th minute. 10 minutes before the final whistle the scoreboard showed the biggest gap in the game, 29:24, but the Portuguese side still found the motivation to power through and were just one goal behind in minute 55 (29:28). However, despite Sporting’s best efforts, U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball remained in control in the last minutes to secure a win and a seat for the final.

Barça (ESP) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 43:27 (24:13)

3:2 in the fourth minute was the only time HBC Nantes had the lead in the semi-final, being led by hosts Barça for the rest of the game in a remarkable show of strength. HBC Nantes managed to stay fairly close only until the 15th minute, when the two sides were separated by just two goals (9:7), but Barça’s Marc Navarro Genovart netted for 10:7 to announce the beginning of the downfall for the French side. The hosts continued to be in charge of the match and established a 10-goal gap by the 24th minute, diminishing Nantes’ hopes of reaching the final.

With 11 goals separating the two at the break, it seemed like Barça were heading for a clear win and the Spanish side did not disappoint, as they managed to grow the gap even more in the second half and finished with a dominant 43:27 win to join U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball in the final. Young talents Deavon Douglas (eight goals) and Sacha Grenapin (seven goals) stole the spotlight on Nantes’ side thanks to their astonishing performances, with the squad gaining valuable experience in the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy and heading to the bronze-medal match where they will meet Sporting CP.

069 0M1A2104
Barça Handball Academy
047 0M1A1772
Barça Handball Academy
036 0M1A1633
Barça Handball Academy
032 0M1A2744
Barça Handball Academy
067 0M1A3148
Barça Handball Academy
041 0M1A2881
Barça Handball Academy
053 0M1A3058
Barça Handball Academy
042 0M1A1684
Barça Handball Academy
034 0M1A2765
Barça Handball Academy
063 0M1A1968
Barça Handball Academy
088 8C4A0379
Barça Handball Academy
081 0M1A3389
Barça Handball Academy

Photos © Veszprém Handball Academy & Barça Handball Academy

20250208SMIC5720
