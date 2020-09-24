Veszprém make history, and extend run against Zagreb

I met Igor Vori a lot of times as an opponent during my playing career, and here we are now as coaches. The game was tricky because we knew that they have injury problems, and that they are a bit down mentally. Everybody got some minutes on the court, and we were strong mentally as well. I am satisfied with the attitude that was shown today. Congratulations to Rasmus Lauge for his performance; today he was back like a hurricane.

David Davis: Head coach of Telekom Veszprem HC