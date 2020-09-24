EHF Champions League
Veszprém make history, and extend run against Zagreb
Telekom Veszprém intermediately top the Group B table after a straight-forward and well-deserved 37:25 against HC PPD Zagreb. The victory was Veszprém's 200th EHF Champions League victory.
Group B:
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 37:25 (18:12)
- After the 31:21 loss in their opener against Kiel, it was the second double-figured defeat for Zagreb - and the in total ninth defeat against Veszprém.
- Zagreb have not beaten Veszprém in more than 20 years.
- Until the 21st minute (13:10 deficit for Zagreb), the guests were quite close, before Veszprém forged ahead to their first double-digit gap (26:16) in the 39th minute.
- French World and EHF EURO champion Kentin Mahe (1/1) had his international comeback for Veszprém.
- Zagreb will host Aalborg in their next match; Veszprém travel to Zaporozhye.
Top scorer from Egypt
Yahia Khaled Faty Omar had scored already three times in the opening 28:24 victory in Nantes, and now became Veszprém’s top shooter in the one-sided match against Zagreb with his six goals. The 23-year-old right back was born in Giza and hopes for huge success in January, when the World Championship will be staged in his Egyptian hometown.
I met Igor Vori a lot of times as an opponent during my playing career, and here we are now as coaches. The game was tricky because we knew that they have injury problems, and that they are a bit down mentally. Everybody got some minutes on the court, and we were strong mentally as well. I am satisfied with the attitude that was shown today. Congratulations to Rasmus Lauge for his performance; today he was back like a hurricane.