Nantes hand Kiel big home defeat

For the first official THW Kiel vs HBC Nantes clash, the winner was an unexpected one and the result, clear. HBC Nantes backed by an outstanding goalkeeper Emil Nielsen (12 saves) and ten goals by wing Valero Rivera get an important win.

Group B

THW Kiel (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 27:35 (12:15)

In their whole EHF Champions League history (292 games), THW Kiel have lost only four home matches by five or more goals. Previously, their biggest loss was the eight-goal one to Flensburg (22:30) in 2016.

Nantes have two reasons to celebrate: the victory in their first ever duel with Kiel and their 100th European Cup match.

The victory for Nantes was clear once they hit 27:20; Kiel were only ahead at 1:0.

This is Nantes first win in Germany against a German team; the previous record in EHF Cup and EHF Champions League was each three defeats and three draws.

Nantes' victory was even more surprising as they had to replace five regulars (Minne, Gurbindo, Nyokas, Cavalcanti and Balaguer).

French curse continues for THW Kiel

Three of the last seven home defeats for THW Kiel in the EHF Champions League occurred against French clubs. On 9 October 2011, Montpellier Handball took Kiel’s fortress with a 24:23 victory, since then THW did not lose any Champions League home match for more than four years until 12 November 2015 and the 30:26 loss to Paris. This was followed by 25:22 defeat against PSG at the opener of the 2017/18 season. Kiel also conceded their biggest Champions League defeat ever against PSG (42:24) in Paris.