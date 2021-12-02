Veszprém set new record against Dinamo

Telekom Veszprém HC’s form in the EHF Champions League Men this season has been up and down, but they once again proved their mettle at home against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti with a flawless 47:32 win.

Veszprém’s attacking output allowed them to set a new club record for the most goals scored in a game in the competition, 47, one more than the previous record set in the 2006/07 season against Slovakian side MSK SIRS Povaszka Bystrica.

GROUP B

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 47:32 (22:15)

the Hungarian side are only the third team to score 47 goals in a game in the history of the EHF Champions League Men, after THW Kiel (50) in 2006/07 and HSV Hamburg (48) in 2009/10

Veszprém extended their home winning streak to eight games, dating back to last season, and tied Lomza Vive Kielce and Aalborg Håndbold with five home wins each this season

Dinamo could only stay close for 14 minutes, as the Hungarian side ended the first half with a 6:1 run, fuelled by backs Kentin Mahe and Jorge Maqueda

this was Veszprém’s biggest win of the season and the largest since the 14-goal win, 41:27, against HC Vardar 1961 in last season’s play-offs

the Hungarian side avenged the 31:29 loss from the first game. Dinamo are still last in the group standings, with only four points, three behind sixth-placed Flensburg

Veszprém run riot in attack

Dinamo’s worst loss in the EHF Champions League Men was a 40:17 drubbing against Spanish powerhouse Ciudad Real in November 2015. The result on Thursday evening was not that bad for the Romanian champions, but Dinamo stood little chance against an attacking juggernaut like Veszprém.

However, the Hungarian side showed little mercy in attack, converting 80 per cent of their shots, as they set a new club record for the most goals scored in a game in the EHF Champions League Men – 47 – as right backs Yahia Omar and Jorge Maqueda combined for 14 goals.