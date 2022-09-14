Veszprém top pre-season power rankings

Before the ball starts rolling, here are the 10 teams that appear to be in the best form. The list includes the usual suspects including titleholders Barça, Telekom Veszprém and THW Kiel, but also a few surprises.

10. SC Magdeburg

The German side are making their comeback in the Champions League after playing in the EHF European League, following their Bundesliga victory in 2021/22. They defeated Chambéry and Aalborg in friendlies but lost 33:36 to Kiel in the German SuperCup. Among good news, new goalkeeper Nikola Portner seems already on top form.

Nice photo shoot 📸 of the 𝗦𝗖 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗴 boys. We are sure they are looking forward to show their full potential in this new edition of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League! 💥#ehfcl @SCMagdeburg 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZExJe5UEUo — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) August 25, 2022



9. HC PPD Zagreb

The Croatian club have had a hectic summer. Double Champions League winner Timur Dibirov seems on fine form already, and the team reached the SEHA League final, only to be beaten by Veszprém. But the summer’s big signing Vuko Borozan left the club last week, with Zagreb saying he had failed to adequately prepare for the season, according to reports. The first Champions League game against GOG will give a better indication of where Zagreb currently stand.

8. Paris Saint-Germain Handball

It has been a summer of changes for Paris, as numerous players left and came during the break. And it seems there are still a couple of adjustments to make, as Paris were defeated by Toulouse in their preparation, as well as by Nantes in the French Super Cup. They will need to improve their level dramatically if they want to come back from Veszprém with points in the first round.

7. Lomza Industria Kielce

They may have reached the EHF FINAL4 final last season, but Kielce are not firing on all cylinders just yet. The Polish side have suffered a few defeats recently, including to Flensburg and Kiel at the Veszprém Handball Festival, and they have yet to unleash the power they surely have.