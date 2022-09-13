Reinkind: “We are eager to win all 14 group matches”

In 2014, Reinkind left his home club Fyllingen and moved to Germany, first to Rhein-Neckar Löwen, in 2018 to THW Kiel.

For 2022/23, Reinkind is part of a Norwegian trio at Kiel, alongside playmaker Sander Sagosen – who is injured and will not play in the MOTW – and new arrival Petter Øverby.

“It is always something special to face a Norwegian team in an international competition. And I really appreciate that Elverum again are part of the EHF Champions League. This is of high importance to Norwegian handball,” Reinkind told eurohandball.com.

“But I have not faced any of those players during my time in Norway. They have a young team with many new players, and I only know a few of them from the national team.”

While winning the EHF FINAL4 2020 with THW Kiel has been Reinkind’s biggest success on club level, he made it to two World Championship finals with Norway – in 2017 and 2019. He also won bronze at the EHF EURO 2020.

For now, his focus is entirely on the club competitions.

“We are really looking forward to the start of the EHF Champions League season, the anticipation is huge,” the right back said.

“Last season was really fun, making it to Cologne again, though unfortunately we did not win the title.”