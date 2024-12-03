They booked their main round ticket in style with a 30:19 victory against Iceland and join the Netherlands in the next stage.

For the 15th time in their 16th EHF EURO participation, Germany proceeded from the preliminary round, while Iceland have to travel home despite standing strong for a long time. They will hope for their second-ever EHF EURO win in 2026, while the Germans will play their 100th EHF EURO match on 7 December.

GROUP F

Iceland vs Germany 19:30 (10:14)

when Germany managed to stop the Icelandic counter-attacks, they had full control; when they failed, Iceland were dangerous opponents

both goalkeepers – Hafdís Renötudóttir and Katharina Filter – had an impact on the first half with six saves each; Filter was a key factor overall with 10 saves in 50 minutes

the German match-winner was 21-year-old right back Nina Engel, who was top scorer with seven goals in her seventh international match. Engel was awarded Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

when Iceland looked like they might come back, it was again Engel with two more crucial goals who put Germany at ease

the best Icelandic scorers in their first ever EHF EURO duel with Germany were Perla Albertsdóttir (six goals) and Elín Rósa Magnúsdóttir with four strikes

Promising Icelanders back on the map

Despite the clear defeat, Iceland can be extremely proud of what they have achieved in Innsbruck – definitely this promising young team is back on the European women’s handball map. The new generation gained experience, they took their first ever EHF EURO win with the 27:24 against Ukraine and they were on a level against a top team like the Netherlands. Their fighting spirit and extremely fast counter-attacks will lift them up in the future.

On the other hand, the Germans made it to Vienna, but without a point in their luggage. Aiming for the semi-finals, their 22:29 defeat against the Netherlands could have been a crucial setback. But they avoided an early exit with a strong performance against Iceland. Germany have the ability to cause a surprise in Vienna, but need a helping hand from others to make it among the best four, 16 years after their last EHF EURO semi-final and 30 years after winning their only medal at European championships, silver on home ground.