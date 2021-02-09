20210208OZSE3780
EHF Champions League

Vipers aim to break losing streak against Rostov-Don

EHF / Adrian Costeiu09 February 2021, 12:00

After a strong start to the DELO EHF Champions League season, Vipers Kristiansand and Rostov-Don have slowed down in recent games, falling to costly losses.

While Rostov-Don are now third in group A, Vipers have fallen to fifth position, aiming to snap a two-game losing streak against the Russian side.

GROUP A

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Wednesday 10 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • due to the restrictions put in place in Norway, the game will be played in Erd, Hungary
  • after a seven-game unbeaten streak, Vipers lost both games hosted in Erd against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 30:28 and 31:26
  • Rostov-Don lost two of their last three games, including a 28:27 nail-biter against Krim on Saturday
  • Vipers’ top scorer, right back Nora Mørk, scored only five of her 47 goals this season in the past two games against FTC
  • conceding at a rate of 25.1 goals per game, Rostov-Don have the best defensive record in the group and the second-best in the DELO EHF Champions League, behind fellow Russian side CSKA (24.3 goals conceded per game)
  • Rostov have won both games played between the two sides in the DELO EHF Champions League, 33:26 and 32:29, in last season’s main round
