Vipers aim to break losing streak against Rostov-Don

After a strong start to the DELO EHF Champions League season, Vipers Kristiansand and Rostov-Don have slowed down in recent games, falling to costly losses.

While Rostov-Don are now third in group A, Vipers have fallen to fifth position, aiming to snap a two-game losing streak against the Russian side.

GROUP A

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)

Wednesday 10 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV