Baia Mare and Storhamar clash for crucial group C points

After sharing wins with Thüringer HC last weekend, Storhamar Handball Elite have no room for error against CS Minaur Baia Mare in Wednesday’s EHF European League Women encounter.

The free-flowing Norwegian side conceded 41 goals against Thüringer HC on Sunday and will be looking to improve their defence against a Baia Mare side who have scored at least 30 goals in each of their two games played at home this season.

GROUP C

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Wednesday 10 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV