EHF European League
Baia Mare and Storhamar clash for crucial group C points
After sharing wins with Thüringer HC last weekend, Storhamar Handball Elite have no room for error against CS Minaur Baia Mare in Wednesday’s EHF European League Women encounter.
The free-flowing Norwegian side conceded 41 goals against Thüringer HC on Sunday and will be looking to improve their defence against a Baia Mare side who have scored at least 30 goals in each of their two games played at home this season.
GROUP C
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Wednesday 10 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two teams are joint top, alongside Astrakhanochka, with four points each, though Baia Mare having a game in hand
- with restrictions currently in place in Norway, the game will be played in Baia Mare, with the Romanian side having already won against Storhamar, 33:29, in round 1
- only Danish team Herning-Ikast (33.5 goals per game) have been more prolific in front of goal than Storhamar’s 32.5 average this season
- Baia Mare are undefeated on home court, winning both against Storhamar and Astrakhanochka
- only Kastamonu’s Norwegian back, Amanda Kurtovic, 31 goals, has scored more than Storhamar’s backs, Maja Jakobsen (28 goals) and Guro Nestaker (27 goals) in the group phase