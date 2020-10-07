Vipers welcome Tigresses for Match of the Week

All eyes will be on the top of the table clash in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League this Saturday when Vipers Kristiansand take on CSM Bucuresti.

Both the 2019 bronze medallists and 2016 champions have won two matches out of two so far and those perfect records will be put on the line in the Match of the Week.

The MOTW tag means extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels with Anja Althaus presenting coverage before, during and after the game, which throws off on Saturday at 18:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Home debut for Nora Mørk

It will be a particularly interesting occasion for Vipers’ star summer signing Nora Mørk. The right back moved from CSM Bucuresti after an injury-plagued season in Romania and will be hoping to continue her bright and healthy start to the season in her first home European match with the club.

While Vipers have enjoyed success on the road so far in this campaign, CSM have scored higher-profile victories – beating Metz at home in round 1, followed by a last-second win away to Esbjerg, displaying the improved composure and mentality of the team since Adrian Vasile took over as coach.