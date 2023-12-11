Do you have a deep passion for handball and possess an open-minded and communicative nature? Are available during the weekend of 8/9 June 2024? Why not consider joining the largest club handball event of the year at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany.

As a volunteer at the TRUCKSCOUT24 EHF FINAL4 2024, you'll gain exclusive access to one of handball's most exhilarating weekends. It's an incredible opportunity to network within the handball community.

With the event's extensive scope, volunteers are required across various domains, including guest services, media, logistics, staffing, driving, hotel operations, entertainment, and field assistance. Applicants must be 18 years or older (by 1 June 2024).

Volunteers play an integral role in ensuring the seamless execution of the event. If this resonates with you, we eagerly await your application!

While there's no monetary compensation, volunteering at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 offers numerous perks, such as onsite meals, event souvenirs, and the chance to be part of one of Europe's largest indoor sporting spectacles.

Registering is a breeze: simply complete our online application form, available in both English and German. Please note that incomplete submissions won't be considered, and a up-to-date profile picture is mandatory.

The application deadline is 1 March, 2024. Keep in mind, however, that travel and lodging expenses won't be covered.

For inquiries, reach out to the local organiser at volunteers@stadionwelt.de or call +49 2232 5772 127

Remember, applications are exclusively accepted through the online form.