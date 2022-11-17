Vote for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team

Aside from having their voices heard, fans will also be rewarded for their participation in the vote with exciting prizes. Up for grabs are a €1,000 travel voucher provided by Coolbet, Official Partner of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, as well as five official match balls and Women's EHF EURO 2022 goodie bags.

A total of 48 players — six in each position plus the best defender — have been selected by a panel of EHF experts. The next step is for fans to vote using the official Home of Handball app, available for iOS and Android.

The MVP of the Women’s EHF EURO will be chosen by the EHF panel of experts.

Voting is open now and will close on Saturday at 23:59 CET. The All-star Team will be announced prior to the medal matches on Sunday 20 November.

12 nations represented in the All-star Team nominations

The nominated players have been selected based on their overall performance, both in attack and in defence. Underlying statistics and key contributions in crunch moments of the games have also been taken into consideration to create the best picture of their contribution to the team’s performance.

Four member of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team have been nominated again: Denmark goalkeeper Sandra Toft, Norway backs Stine Oftedal and Nora Mørk, and Croatia line player Ana Debelic in the ‘best defender’ category.

The MVP of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, France back Estelle Nze Minko, is nominated for left back position.

Meanwhile, Stine Oftedal, who was the All-star centre back in 2018 and 2020, has also returned to the list. Romania’s stalwart Cristina Neagu can be the All-star left back for the fourth time in her career after the 2010, 2012 and 2014 editions; the same goes for Nora Mørk, who was the All-star right back in 2014, 2016 and 2020.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team nominations

Goalkeeper

Cleopatre Darleux (France)

Silje Solberg (Norway)

Sandra Toft (Denmark)

Tea Pijevic (Croatia)

Jessica Ryde (Sweden)

Marta Batinovic (Montenegro)

Left wing

Emma Friis (Denmark)

Tamara Mavsar (Slovenia)

Elin Hansson (Sweden)

Greta Marton (Hungary)

Ivona Pavicevic (Montenegro)

Chloe Valentini (France)

Left back

Cristina Neagu (Romania)

Jamina Roberts (Sweden)

Djurdjina Jaukovic (Montenegro)

Orlane Kanor (France)

Henny Reistad (Norway)

Estelle Nze Minko (France)

Centre back

Stine Oftedal (Norway)

Alina Grijseels (Germany)

Milena Raicevic (Montenegro)

Grace Zaadi (France)

Estavana Polman (Netherlands)

Elizabeth Omoregie (Slovenia)

Right back

Nora Mørk (Norway)

Ana Gros (Slovenia)

Katrin Klujber (Hungary)

Laura van der Heijden (Netherlands)

Paula Arcos (Spain)

Laura Flippes (France)

Right wing

Jovanka Radicevic (Montenegro)

Nathalie Hagman (Sweden)

Angela Malestein (Netherlands)

Trine Østergaard (Denmark)

Alicia Toublanc (France)

Paula Valdivia (Spain)

Line player

Vilde Ingstad (Norway)

Linn Blohm (Sweden)

Crina Pintea (Romania)

Pauletta Foppa (France)

Natasa Ljepoja (Slovenia)

Tatjana Brnovic (Montenegro)

Best defender

Katrine Heindahl (Denmark)

Kelly Dulfer (Netherlands)

Ana Debelic (Croatia)

Beatrice Edwige (France)

Xenia Smits (Germany)

Kaba Gassama (Spain)