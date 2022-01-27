Vote now for the EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team

The final weekend of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 is upon us and that means it is not only time to decide the title and medals, but the All-star Team of the event — and you can have your say in who will count among the best of the best.

Aside from having their say in the final selection, fans have an additional incentive to take part in the vote: prizes galore. Up for grabs are jerseys from the participating teams, official EHF EURO 2022 match balls signed by one of the teams, and official EHF EURO 2022 goodie bags.

A total of 48 players — six in each position plus a best defender category — have been selected by a panel of EHF experts. The next step is for fans to vote using the official Home of Handball app, available for iOS and Android. The MVP of the EURO will be chosen by the EHF panel of experts.

Voting is open now and will close on Saturday night at 11:59 CET. The All-star Team will be announced on Sunday 30 January, prior to the finals.



12 nations represented among All-star Team candidates

The nominated players have been selected based on their performance during the tournament, including a variety of statistics as well as their importance in key moments for their teams. The players are listed in positions where they have appeared the most during the EHF EURO 2022 and not necessarily the positions submitted by their federations prior to the tournament.

Only two members of the final 2020 All-star Team have been nominated for 2022: Spain goalkeeper and two-time back-to-back EURO champion Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, and Norwegian back Sander Sagosen. Sagosen was also part of the EHF EURO 2018 and 2016 All-star Teams, making it four consecutive nominations in a row for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, EHF EURO 2018 All-star Team members Mikkel Hansen and Vincent Gerard, whose teams bowed out in the preliminary round in 2020, return to the list of nominations.





The EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team nominees

Goalkeeper

Vincent Gerard, France

Viktor Hallgrímsson, Iceland

Victor Kireev, Russia

Kevin Møller, Denmark

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, Spain

Nebojsa Simic, Montenegro

Left wing

Sebastian Barthold, Norway

Bjarki Mar Elisson, Iceland

Angel Fernandez, Spain

Emil Jakobsen, Denmark

Milos Vujovic, Montenegro

Hampus Wanne, Sweden

Left back

Agustín Casado, Spain

Mikkel Hansen, Denmark

Sergei Mark Kosorotov, Russia

Julian Köster, Germany

Tin Lucin, Croatia

Szymon Sicko, Poland

Centre back

Jim Gottfridsson, Sweden

Kentin Mahe, France

Sander Sagosen, Norway

Luc Steins, Netherlands

Philipp Weber, Germany

Dmitry Zhitnikov, Russia

Right back

Mathias Gidsel, Denmark

Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Iceland

Ivan Martinovic, Croatia

Dika Mem, France

Harald Reinkind, Norway

Kay Smits, Netherlands

Right wing

Kristian Björnsen, Norway

Valter Chrintz, Sweden

Ivan Cupic, Croatia

Aleix Gómez, Spain

Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, Iceland

Arkadiusz Moryto, Poland

Line player

Samir Benghanem, Netherlands

Adrian Figueras, Spain

Johannes Golla, Germany

Marino Maric, Croatia

Magnus Saugstrup, Denmark

Nicolas Tournat, France

Best defender

Pavel Andreev, Russia

Oscar Bergendahl, Sweden

Ýmir Gíslason, Iceland

Gedeon Guardiola, Spain

Simon Hald Jensen, Denmark

Karl Konan, France