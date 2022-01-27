Vote now for the EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team
The final weekend of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 is upon us and that means it is not only time to decide the title and medals, but the All-star Team of the event — and you can have your say in who will count among the best of the best.
Aside from having their say in the final selection, fans have an additional incentive to take part in the vote: prizes galore. Up for grabs are jerseys from the participating teams, official EHF EURO 2022 match balls signed by one of the teams, and official EHF EURO 2022 goodie bags.
A total of 48 players — six in each position plus a best defender category — have been selected by a panel of EHF experts. The next step is for fans to vote using the official Home of Handball app, available for iOS and Android. The MVP of the EURO will be chosen by the EHF panel of experts.
Voting is open now and will close on Saturday night at 11:59 CET. The All-star Team will be announced on Sunday 30 January, prior to the finals.
12 nations represented among All-star Team candidates
The nominated players have been selected based on their performance during the tournament, including a variety of statistics as well as their importance in key moments for their teams. The players are listed in positions where they have appeared the most during the EHF EURO 2022 and not necessarily the positions submitted by their federations prior to the tournament.
Only two members of the final 2020 All-star Team have been nominated for 2022: Spain goalkeeper and two-time back-to-back EURO champion Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, and Norwegian back Sander Sagosen. Sagosen was also part of the EHF EURO 2018 and 2016 All-star Teams, making it four consecutive nominations in a row for the 26-year-old.
Meanwhile, EHF EURO 2018 All-star Team members Mikkel Hansen and Vincent Gerard, whose teams bowed out in the preliminary round in 2020, return to the list of nominations.
The EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team nominees
Goalkeeper
Vincent Gerard, France
Viktor Hallgrímsson, Iceland
Victor Kireev, Russia
Kevin Møller, Denmark
Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, Spain
Nebojsa Simic, Montenegro
Left wing
Sebastian Barthold, Norway
Bjarki Mar Elisson, Iceland
Angel Fernandez, Spain
Emil Jakobsen, Denmark
Milos Vujovic, Montenegro
Hampus Wanne, Sweden
Left back
Agustín Casado, Spain
Mikkel Hansen, Denmark
Sergei Mark Kosorotov, Russia
Julian Köster, Germany
Tin Lucin, Croatia
Szymon Sicko, Poland
Centre back
Jim Gottfridsson, Sweden
Kentin Mahe, France
Sander Sagosen, Norway
Luc Steins, Netherlands
Philipp Weber, Germany
Dmitry Zhitnikov, Russia
Right back
Mathias Gidsel, Denmark
Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Iceland
Ivan Martinovic, Croatia
Dika Mem, France
Harald Reinkind, Norway
Kay Smits, Netherlands
Right wing
Kristian Björnsen, Norway
Valter Chrintz, Sweden
Ivan Cupic, Croatia
Aleix Gómez, Spain
Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, Iceland
Arkadiusz Moryto, Poland
Line player
Samir Benghanem, Netherlands
Adrian Figueras, Spain
Johannes Golla, Germany
Marino Maric, Croatia
Magnus Saugstrup, Denmark
Nicolas Tournat, France
Best defender
Pavel Andreev, Russia
Oscar Bergendahl, Sweden
Ýmir Gíslason, Iceland
Gedeon Guardiola, Spain
Simon Hald Jensen, Denmark
Karl Konan, France
