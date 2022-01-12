Watch games and see more of the EHF EURO 2022

Watch games. See more – the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 slogan applies perfectly to the range of options fans have for immersing themselves in the competition, wherever they are following the action over the coming weeks as the title is decided in Hungary and Slovakia.

Alongside widespread streaming of the thrilling matches, fans will find a range of social media and website coverage, plus an official app and podcast, to complement their viewing experience.

Watch games

EHFTV

All 65 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.com (geo-blocking applies) with English commentary and will also be available on demand after the live stream. The platform will feature highlights from all matches and behind-the-scenes reports.

On the championship’s YouTube channel, handball fans are able to enjoy near-live viral clips, daily highlights, the best goals and saves, and much more.

TV

A number of TV stations worldwide will broadcast EHF EURO 2022 matches live. Find out where to watch in your country below.

Europe

Austria: ORF

Albania: Arena Sport

Belarus: BTRC/via Intermediate

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1 Bulgaria

Croatia: Arena Sport/RTL

Cyprus: TBC/via Intermediate

Czech Republic: Czech TV/AMC/via Intermediate

Denmark (incl. Faroe Islands): TV2 Denmark/via NENT

Finland: NENT

France (incl. Andorra, Monaco and French overseas territories French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna): beIN Sports France, TF1/via beIN Sports France

Georgia: Silknet

Germany: ZDF/via SportA, ARD/via SportA, Spotdeutschland.tv/via SportA, Eurosport Germany/via SportA

Greece: Cosmote/via Intermedaite

Hungary: MTVA/via Intermediate

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Eleven Sports (Prelimnary Round & Main Round)/via Intermediate, Sky Sport (semi-final & finaly only)/via Intermediate

Kosovo (non-exclusive): Arena Sport

Lithuania: LRT

Montenegro: Arena Sport/RTCG

Netherlands: Ziggo

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: NENT

Poland: Eurosport

Portugal: RTP

Romania: Look TV/via Intermediate

Russia: Match TV/via Intermediate

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC/via Intermediate, RTVS/via Intermediate

Slovenia: Arena Sport/RTVSLO

Spain: TVE/via Intermediate

Switzerland: SRG

Sweden: NENT

Ukraine: Poverkhnost/Xsport

Worldwide

ESPN: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, and Venezuela; Brazil; Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama; Mexico; Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos

beIN Sports: USA, Canada, Turkey, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius, Madagasca, New Zealand

See more on social media

Alongside the dedicated Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube platforms, the EHF EURO social media family has expanded to incorporate TikTok and Twitch. Twitch is the latest addition and will offer many live shows throughout the EHF EURO 2022.

Read all about it on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com

The official championship website is available in English and provides extensive information throughout the tournament. Alongside almost 24/7 news updates — match reports and previews, special insight, interviews and more — the website features live stats for every match and in-depth statistics for every team and player.

Predict results and decide the All-star Team on the Home of Handball App

Roughly 100 days before the start of the EHF EURO 2022 the European Handball Federation launched its very first dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball.

The app, available on iOS and Android, follows the EHF’s ‘Home of Handball’ approach and unites all of Europe’s major handball competitions – from the club as well as from the national team side – on one platform.

The integration of highlights from EHFTV, as well as of live scores, club and player information, are key ingredients for an enriching user experience. The app features gamification elements and also allows each user to completely individualise their experience by selecting their favourite club as well as their favourite competition.

The arrival of the app gives handball fans across the globe access to European handball at their fingertips, while at the same time creating an entry point for new fans to enter the arena and learn about the excitement of handball.

During the EHF EURO 2022, the match predictor and the All-star Team vote will be exclusively available on the official app.

Hear more with the EHF EURO podcast

In a partnership with the ‘(Un)Informed Handball Hour’, the EHF will be treating all fans to the podcast dedicated to the EHF EURO 2022. The first episodes have already been aired ahead of the tournament and many more will guide handball enthusiasts through the 18 days of action with lots of exciting content, exclusive guests and behind-the-scenes peeks.

All episodes will be available on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com and on major podcast players.