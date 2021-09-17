“We will fight to play the last game of the season”

A self-declared admirer of the Balkan and Eastern European culture, Swedish coach Per Johansson has been living the dream over the past five years. Everything started with the appointment at CSM Bucuresti, in 2017 — his first-ever adventure outside of Scandinavia. Since then, Johansson had a stint as the Montenegro women’s national team coach, returned to CSM two times and signed for Rostov-Don in the autumn of 2020.

The big prize, the DELO EHF Champions League crown, has evaded Johansson and the teams he coached, but he is still going for it full gas. A coach that wears his heart on his sleeve and never one to fail to speak his mind, Johansson is facing another challenge, with big expectations for Rostov this year.

Last season, the Russian powerhouse were eliminated from contention in the premium European competition in the quarter-finals and lost the domestic championship to arch-rivals CSKA.

But, right now, everything is in play. And for Johansson, the second game of the season in the DELO EHF Champions League, which sees a visit to his former team CSM Bucuresti, is of the utmost importance. He knows the Romanian side intimately and worked with their coach, Adrian Vasile, both at CSM and with the Montenegro national team. Johansson and Vasile are good friends, but for 60 minutes, everything will be forgotten on the court.

eurohandball.com: You have already been at Rostov-Don for a season now. How difficult was the first and what are your expectations for this one?

Per Johansson: First of all, I learnt a new culture. I have been in Eastern Europe for a while now, but these countries are different. I learnt a lot here, I adapted to the system and, from my part, we did a very, very good season until the last month, where we had plenty of problems with the injuries we developed.

If we judge a season by the whole, I think we did good. Of course, the disappointment was big after the end, but, all in all, it was a good learning experience for the future.