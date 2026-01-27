If France beat Germany AND Norway beat Denmark in round 4, the ranking from first to third will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on six points:
|Nation
|Points
|Goals
|Goal difference
|Denmark
|4
|63:55
|+8
|France
|0
|29:32
|-3
|Germany
|0
|26:31
|-5
(stats after round 3)
If Germany beat France AND Spain beat Portugal AND Norway and Denmark tie in round 4, the ranking of places 3 to 5 will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on four points:
|Nation
|Points
|Goals
|Goal difference
|Spain
|2
|70:67
|+3
|France
|2
|70:70
|0
|Norway
|2
|69:72
|-3
(stats after round 3)
If France, Portugal and Norway finish the main round with the same amount of points, the ranking of places 3 to 5 will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on points:
|Nation
|Points
|Goals
|Goal difference
|France
|4
|84:72
|+12
|Norway
|1
|69:73
|-4
|Portugal
|1
|73:81
|-8
(stats after round 3)
Photos © kolektiff images