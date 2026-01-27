What teams in group I need to reach the final weekend

After round 3 of Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round group I, Denmark are the only team qualified for the semi-finals. However, they are not guaranteed to win the group.

France or Germany will join Denmark in the semi-finals, and Norway, Portugal and Spain all still have a chance to play for fifth overall if other results go their way. 

Here's what needs to happen for each team to progress.

GROUP I

Denmark have qualified for the semi-finals

Germany:

  • qualify for the semi-finals if they win or tie against France
  • will play the 5/6 placement match if they lose against France

France:

  • qualify for the semi-finals if they win against Germany
  • will play the 5/6 placement match if they              
    • tie against Germany
    • lose against Germany AND Spain and Portugal tie AND Norway do not win

Norway:

  • will play the 5/6 placement match if they             
    • win against Denmark AND France lose AND Portugal do not win             
    • win against Denmark AND France lose AND Norway maintain a better goal difference than Portugal

Portugal:

  • will play the 5/6 placement match if they
    • win against Spain AND France lose AND Norway do not win
    • win against Spain AND France lose AND Portugal achieve a better goal difference than Norway

Spain:

  • will play the 5/6 placement match if they win against Portugal AND France lose AND Norway lose

If France beat Germany AND Norway beat Denmark in round 4, the ranking from first to third will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on six points:

Nation Points Goals Goal difference
Denmark 4 63:55 +8
France 0 29:32 -3
Germany 0 26:31 -5

(stats after round 3)

If Germany beat France AND Spain beat Portugal AND Norway and Denmark tie in round 4, the ranking of places 3 to 5 will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on four points:

Nation Points Goals Goal difference
Spain 2 70:67 +3
France 2 70:70 0
Norway 2 69:72 -3

(stats after round 3)

If France, Portugal and Norway finish the main round with the same amount of points, the ranking of places 3 to 5 will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on points:

Nation Points Goals Goal difference
France 4 84:72 +12
Norway 1 69:73 -4
Portugal 1 73:81 -8

(stats after round 3)

 

Photos © kolektiff images

