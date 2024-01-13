Wide-open group C highlights Sunday’s action

Croatia’s lopsided win against Spain reverberated in group B in Mannheim. Goran Perkovac’s side could now seal a main round berth with a win against Austria, while Spain aim to bounce back against Romania, in a battle between two Spanish coaches, Jordi Ribera and Xavi Pascual.

Group C already looks to be one of the tightest at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, with a goal difference of only two between the top-ranked team, Hungary, and bottom-placed Montenegro. In between are the two sides who split the points in round 1, Iceland and Serbia. On Sunday night, Montenegro open against Iceland before Serbia meet Hungary, with the potential for Hungary to secure the group’s first main round ticket.

GROUP A

Switzerland vs France

Sunday 14 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV