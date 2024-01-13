20240113

Wide-open group C highlights Sunday’s action

EHF / Kevin Domas, Adrian Costeiu & Courtney Gahan
13 January 2024, 11:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2024 round 2 continues on Sunday with games in group A in Berlin, group B in Mannheim and group C in Munich. The situation in group A is pretty simple: France and Germany could book their main round tickets on Sunday, if they beat Switzerland and North Macedonia respectively.

Croatia’s lopsided win against Spain reverberated in group B in Mannheim. Goran Perkovac’s side could now seal a main round berth with a win against Austria, while Spain aim to bounce back against Romania, in a battle between two Spanish coaches, Jordi Ribera and Xavi Pascual.

Group C already looks to be one of the tightest at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, with a goal difference of only two between the top-ranked team, Hungary, and bottom-placed Montenegro. In between are the two sides who split the points in round 1, Iceland and Serbia. On Sunday night, Montenegro open against Iceland before Serbia meet Hungary, with the potential for Hungary to secure the group’s first main round ticket.

GROUP A

Switzerland vs France
Sunday 14 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • France are current leaders of group A, having beaten North Macedonia 39:29 in round 1
  • they could book their main round ticket if they were to beat Switzerland on Sunday, while the Swiss team needs a win to keep their chances alive
  • Switzerland, on the other hand, are bottom of the group with no point, after losing to Germany in their first game (14:27)
  • both teams have never played against each other at the EHF EURO, even though France beat Switzerland twice in the EHF EURO 2016 qualifiers (31:23, 33:24)
  • Nikola Karabatic is 20 goals short of scoring 300 goals at EHF EURO, as he has scored 280 so far
  • at the moment, Hugo Descat is France’s best scorer with seven goals while Lenny Rubin netted four goals for Switzerland so far

20240113 Descat Quote AH
It’s an important one, as important as the one against North Macedonia from two days ago. We have to show a better face than we did in the first game, but Switzerland are in the same position. They remain dangerous, and they know that this is their last chance to qualify.
Hugo Descat
Left wing, France

North Macedonia vs Germany
Sunday 14 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Germany are leaders of group A after one round, after beating Switzerland in their opening game 27:14
  • North Macedonia, on the other hand, lost their first game in the EHF EURO against France (29:39) and are, as a consequence, ranked third in the group
  • Germany have the opportunity to book their main round ticket if they beat North Macedonia, provided Switzerland do not win against France
  • North Macedonia and Germany played against each other twice in EHF EURO history: Germany won 24:23 in the group phase in 2012 while the teams drew 25:25 in 2018
  • North Macedonia’s best scorer, Zharko Peshevski, netted seven goals in round 1, while Juri Knorr scored six
  • Germany’s Andreas Wolff stopped 60.8 per cent of the shots against Switzerland
  • this match is covered by live audio description for blind and visually impaired fans

20240113 Lazarov Quote AM
Germany are as good a team as France. Maybe not individually, but collectively, they proved to be really strong. They had an amazing defence, an amazing goalkeeper and we know it’s going to be really hard to beat them. To win, we will have to play our best handball, not only for 40 minutes like we did against France, but for 60 minutes.
Kiril Lazarov
Head coach, North Macedonia
20240113 Spaeth Quote AM
They are a very good team but we have to prepare that game as seriously as we did the first one. We know that a win would send us to the main round, but we want to win every game.
David Späth
Goalkeeper, Germany

GROUP B

Romania vs Spain
Sunday 14 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Spain will be playing to maintain their chances for a main round berth, after they conceded their largest loss in history at the EHF EURO, 29:39, against Croatia, on Friday
  • the finalists of the last three editions have never started the competition with a two-match losing streak, nor have they ever missed out on a main round berth since the format was introduced in 2002
  • back Joan Cañellas will feature in his 49th match for Spain at the EHF EURO, tying Julen Aguinagalde as the second most capped Spanish player in the history of the competition
  • no team has had less saves from their goalkeepers than Spain after the first round, with Gonzalo Perez de Vargas stopping only two shots and Sergey Hernandez none
  • since Xavi Pascual took over Romania in 2021, the two sides have played three friendly matches, with Spain taking three wins, 33:29, 35:31 and, more recently, 42:29, in January 2023

20240113 Dujshebaev Quote EM
There is a saying Spain is like a diesel engine, like we need some time to get our things going. We will see. The first game is always hard, especially when you lose an important match. We need to win in the last two matches here in Mannheim and qualify for the main round.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Spain

Croatia vs Austria
Sunday 14 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • no team scored more goals than Croatia in the first matchday of the preliminary round, as Goran Perkovac’s side put 39 goals past Spain, the same number as France against North Macedonia
  • centre back Domagoj Duvnjak will play his 51st match at the EHF EURO, tying Thierry Omeyer and Daniel Narcisse in 12th place in terms of all-time standings in the competition
  • Austria have started an EHF EURO edition with two wins in a row only twice, in 2020, when they enjoyed their best-ever finish, eighth place
  • the recipient of the Player of the Match award in the match against Spain, left back Ivan Martinovic, will face the country he was born in, Austria
  • all of the three matches played in major international competitions between the two sides have been won by Croatia, including a 26:23 win at the EHF EURO 2010 and a 27:23 win at the EHF EURO 2020

20240113 Sostaric Quote EM
Austria is a great quality team. I know a lot of their players. Their play is based mostly on the left side with Sebastian Frimmel, Mykola Bylik and Lukas Hutacek, they have a good line player, Tobias Wagner, and we will try to close that side for them. Their disadvantage is they don’t have a wide roster and we will try to impose our rhythm.
Mario Sostaric
Right wing, Croatia
20240113 Pajovic Quote JC
Croatia showed they have some of the best players in the world. We will have a lot of problems with the Croatian 6-0 defence, we saw that even Spain could not find a solution for it. Our backcourt players need to have a great game and score easily from the nine-metre line and try to open some thing for our line player.
Ales Pajovic
Head coach, Austria

GROUP C

Montenegro vs Iceland
Sunday 14 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Iceland played the only draw of the EHF EURO 2024 so far in their opener, coming from three goals behind inside the last two minutes to level with Serbia and snatch a point late in the game
  • Montenegro had a close game against Hungary in round 1, losing by only two goals in the end, which was their narrowest defeat ever in an EHF EURO opener
  • Iceland’s Viktor Hallgrímsson, who was the All-star Team goalkeeper at the EHF EURO 2022, made the second highest number of saves in round 1, with 15 at a rate of 39 per cent
  • Montenegro’s Nebojsa Simic stopped 11 to rank inside the top 10 keepers of the tournament so far as well
  • the teams have met three times in the past, with two wins for Iceland, including the most recent encounter in the EHF EURO 2022 main round
  • in term’s of Iceland’s main round chances, this game could prove key regarding goal difference if they and Serbia end up on the same number of points, so Montenegro will likely be facing a Nordic side determined not only to take their first win but to score as many goals as possible

20240113 Radovic Quote NT
We need to forget that match against Hungary fast, because we have a match tomorrow against Iceland. Iceland play very fast. We need to stop them in transition, and that’s it.
Luka Radovic
Right wing, Montenegro

Serbia vs Hungary
Sunday 14 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Serbia were left shocked by Iceland’s late comeback to clinch a draw in round 1, after they led by three with less than two minutes left and had a one-goal edge and possession with seconds to go
  • Hungary enjoyed a challenging but rewarding victory over Montenegro in their first game at the final tournament in Germany, placing them as the group leaders with two points
  • if Hungary defeat Serbia, they will book the group’s first main round ticket
  • Serbia have never won an official match against Hungary. The last game between the sides was in 2016 in the World Championship qualifier play-offs
  • Serbia have two players who have featured for Hungarian powerhouse club Telekom Veszprém: current line player Dragan Pechmalbec and goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara, now with Dinamo Bucuresti

20240113 Pechmalbec Quote NT
Everyone is full of motivation and we’ll play this game like a final because Hungary need these two points to go through and we need to go because of the draw of yesterday. We need also two points, so for us it’s to stay alive in this tournament.
Dragan Pechmalbec
Line player, Serbia

Photos © Kolektiff Images 

20240113 Blog 3 POL UH
