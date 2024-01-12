20240112

First EHF EURO 2024 main round berths up for grabs

EHF / Filip Mishov, Adrian Costeiu & Eric Willemsen
12 January 2024, 11:00

The winners of the first matches in groups D, E and F of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 could ensure progression to the main round on Saturday if they win their second games too.

In group D in Berlin, Poland will hope to shake off a poor start against Norway to defeat their old rival Slovenia, while the speedy Faroe Islands team are looking to upset a powerful Norwegian side in their Nordic derby.

Favourites Sweden and the Netherlands will be aiming to seal their main round berths after two matches, provided they both win their group E matches on Saturday in what promises to be another packed SAP Arena in Mannheim.

In group F in Munich, Denmark and Portugal can also book their spot in the next round on Saturday. Having won their opening games, they will earn berths if they can add a second victory against Greece and Czechia, respectively.

Voting for the Player of the Match in every game opens 45 minutes into each match, via the Home of Handball app.

GROUP D

Poland vs Slovenia
Saturday 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with Norway expected to top the group, the clash between Poland and Slovenia is considered to be the clutch game for second place in group D
  • Poland and Slovenia have met four times over the past four years at major tournaments with Slovenia noting three wins and only one loss
  • the last match between the sides ended with Slovenia celebrating a huge win (32:23) on Poland's soil at last year's IHF World Championship
  • Slovenia's coach Uros Zorman spent seven years playing for Polish giants Industria Kielce, where the retired playmaker also started his coaching career as assistant to Talant Dujshebaev
  • Poland and Slovenia have met four times in Men's EHF EURO final tournaments since 2006 and Slovenia have recorded two wins, a draw and one loss 

20240112 Lijewski Quote UH
Yesterday was not bad in defence against such a good team and against such back players like the Norwegians, it wasn't bad. And, tomorrow we have to defend the same way and play much, much better in attack.
Marcin Lijewski
Head coach, Poland
20240112 Zorman Quote AH
The Poles and Faroese are completely different. I don't want to predict anything, but in terms of playing style, the Poles suit us better than the Faroe Islands, because they are taller, slower and tougher, which suits us better. On Thursday, the Poles played without a left-handed player in the position of right winger. It will definitely be different against us.
Uros Zorman
Head coach, Slovenia

Faroe Islands vs Norway
Saturday 13 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • if the Faroe Islands are to stand any chance of upsetting the brilliant Norway, they need to replicate the decent opening 45 minutes they displayed against Poland
  • Hákun West av Teigum and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu scored nine goals each against Poland, more than half of the team’s combined goals; no other player scored more than three
  • Norway won each of the past five meetings against the Faroe Islands with their last match coming back in 2004
  • Kristian Bjørnsen, Sebastian Barthold and Gøran Søgard Johannessen scored four goals against Poland and they were all perfect without missing a single shot
  • a win would confirm Norway's place in the main round of the Men's EHF EURO 2024
  • this match will be covered by live audio description

20240112 Skipagotu Quote
It is going to be tough, we know that they are a world class team, but we believe in ourselves and we will try to give them a really tough match.
Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu
Centre back, Faroe Islands
20240112 Wille Quote
I expect a tough match because we are meeting a team that's full of motivation and energy. And also we expect to have many duels against Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, so I think that will be the key factor of the game.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway

GROUP E

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands
Saturday 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Dutch tied their record for the number of goals scored in a single match at the EHF EURO in their 34:29 win against Georgia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina can tie the third-largest losing streak in the history of the EHF EURO – eight matches in a row – currently held by Hungary, with the record still held by Montenegro (16 matches)
  • after a six-goal outing against Georgia in the first win, Dutch left back Dani Baijens needs only eight goals to become the second player in the team’s history to reach the 50-goal milestone at the EHF EURO
  • a win for the Netherlands combined with a Sweden win would see the two teams progress to the main round
  • the two sides have not faced off since 2006, but Bosnia have a positive balance against the Netherlands, with five wins in eight matches. The Dutch have won two matches and another finished in a draw

20240112 Panic Quote JC
The Netherlands are a very strong team with amazing back court players. Even though they are missing Kay Smits they still have great players like Luc Steins and Dani Baijens. Steins is one of the best centre backs in the world. He is their main engine and it will be our priority to stop him.
Marko Panic
Right back, Bosnia and Herzegovina
20240112 Schagen Quote JC
It will be a difficult and completely different game. They have a really good defence and fighting spirit and we need to prepare for that.
Bobby Schagen
Right wing, Netherlands

Georgia vs Sweden
Saturday 13 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • reigning champions Sweden can extend their winning streak at the EHF EURO to seven matches and even seal a main round berth with a win, combined with a Dutch win against Bosnia
  • the Scandinavian side had a high attacking efficiency in the first round between the 24 participating teams, converting 70.7 per cent of their shots
  • after scoring four goals in the first match against Bosnia, Sweden’s captain, Jim Gottfridsson, needs only six goals to become Sweden’s sixth player to reach the 100-goal milestone at the EHF EURO
  • Georgian right back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze was among the top scorers of the competition after their loss to the Netherlands, with nine goals, although he ended the match suffering with cramps
  • in their maiden appearance at the European premium competition, Georgia are still looking for their first win, but will have a daunting task facing the reigning European champions

20240112 Sweden Quote EM
We have some things in the counter attack we can do better, also be more compact in defence, especially around line players.
Jonathan Carlsbogard
Left back, Sweden

GROUP F

Czechia vs Portugal
Saturday 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after their opening 31:24 win against Greece, Portugal will secure their place in the main round if they also beat Czechia
  • Portugal are one a seven-match winning streak in EHF EURO-related games, after they won all six qualifiers and the first match of the final tournament
  • Czechia kept Denmark in check for one half but ultimately lost 23:14 against the world champions; no team ever scored less than 14 goals in a match at the EHF EURO
  • this will be the 12th duel between the two teams but they have not met since the EHF EURO Qualifiers in 2009, when they both won their home game against the other
  • Portugal right back Joaquim Nazaré has fired the fastest shot at the EHF EURO so far, at 127.8 km/h; teammate Miguel Martins is third with an effort of 126.2 km/h

20240112 Czech Quote
It will be a fast match because Portugal is playing really fast. It will be much different from the match against Denmark. They play faster handball, a different style. I hope, and I think, that we will win. If we will defend like against Denmark and we do better work in attack, we can win.
Jaroslav Trkovský
Left back, Czechia
20240112 Nazare Quote AM
Playing against Czechia is more difficult. They also have a lot of good players, they have a good defence, good attack, good goalkeeper. We can only play with focus. If we play like the second half against Greece, we can win this match.
Joaquim Nazaré
Right back, Portugal

Greece vs Denmark
Saturday 13 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Denmark will earn access to the next round if they beat Greece on Saturday, two days after the world champions struggled for one half but clearly defeated Czechia 23:14
  • 14 was the lowest number of goals Denmark have ever conceded in an EHF EURO match
  • Emil Nielsen starred with a jaw-dropping save percentage of 72.2 in the opening game after the Denmark goalkeeper saved 13 of 18 Czech attempts
  • alongside the Faroe Islands and Georgia, Greece are one of the debutants this EHF EURO; all three teams lost their opening game on Thursday
  • Denmark have won all five previous meetings with Greece, most recently at the 2005 IHF World Championship, 26:22
  • right wing Hans Lindberg, currently on 52 games, can join Michael Knudsen (53) as player with the most matches for Denmark in EHF EURO history

20240112 Boskos Quote AM
We always try our best, even against Denmark. The game starts zero-zero, but if you play against Niklas Landin, Mikkel Hansen, Mathias Gidsel, it’s amazing. It’s a new experience, you learn from them, it’s fantastic.
Theodoros Boskos
Left back, Greece
20240112 Lauge Quote NT
The thing about Greece is that we don’t have so much experience against these players because most of them play in Greece. Portugal struggled against them for 45 minutes, and we hope we can start better from the first minute.
Rasmus Lauge
Centre back, Denmark

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

Galeria 22
