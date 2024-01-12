First EHF EURO 2024 main round berths up for grabs
The winners of the first matches in groups D, E and F of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 could ensure progression to the main round on Saturday if they win their second games too.
Yesterday was not bad in defence against such a good team and against such back players like the Norwegians, it wasn't bad. And, tomorrow we have to defend the same way and play much, much better in attack.
The Poles and Faroese are completely different. I don't want to predict anything, but in terms of playing style, the Poles suit us better than the Faroe Islands, because they are taller, slower and tougher, which suits us better. On Thursday, the Poles played without a left-handed player in the position of right winger. It will definitely be different against us.
It is going to be tough, we know that they are a world class team, but we believe in ourselves and we will try to give them a really tough match.
I expect a tough match because we are meeting a team that's full of motivation and energy. And also we expect to have many duels against Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, so I think that will be the key factor of the game.
The Netherlands are a very strong team with amazing back court players. Even though they are missing Kay Smits they still have great players like Luc Steins and Dani Baijens. Steins is one of the best centre backs in the world. He is their main engine and it will be our priority to stop him.
It will be a difficult and completely different game. They have a really good defence and fighting spirit and we need to prepare for that.
We have some things in the counter attack we can do better, also be more compact in defence, especially around line players.
It will be a fast match because Portugal is playing really fast. It will be much different from the match against Denmark. They play faster handball, a different style. I hope, and I think, that we will win. If we will defend like against Denmark and we do better work in attack, we can win.
Playing against Czechia is more difficult. They also have a lot of good players, they have a good defence, good attack, good goalkeeper. We can only play with focus. If we play like the second half against Greece, we can win this match.
We always try our best, even against Denmark. The game starts zero-zero, but if you play against Niklas Landin, Mikkel Hansen, Mathias Gidsel, it’s amazing. It’s a new experience, you learn from them, it’s fantastic.
The thing about Greece is that we don’t have so much experience against these players because most of them play in Greece. Portugal struggled against them for 45 minutes, and we hope we can start better from the first minute.