First EHF EURO 2024 main round berths up for grabs

In group D in Berlin, Poland will hope to shake off a poor start against Norway to defeat their old rival Slovenia, while the speedy Faroe Islands team are looking to upset a powerful Norwegian side in their Nordic derby.

Favourites Sweden and the Netherlands will be aiming to seal their main round berths after two matches, provided they both win their group E matches on Saturday in what promises to be another packed SAP Arena in Mannheim.

In group F in Munich, Denmark and Portugal can also book their spot in the next round on Saturday. Having won their opening games, they will earn berths if they can add a second victory against Greece and Czechia, respectively.

Voting for the Player of the Match in every game opens 45 minutes into each match, via the Home of Handball app.

GROUP D

Poland vs Slovenia

Saturday 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV