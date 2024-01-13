20240113

Live blog: Race for EHF EURO main round hots up on Saturday

13 January 2024, 10:00

It's the weekend, and to celebrate there are 12 matches ahead over Saturday and Sunday. In today's blog, the focus returns to groups D, E, and F where main round berths can be secured - but the competition's debutants are determined to spoil the party and take their first-ever EHF EURO wins.

15:30

Slovenia shared some photos of their training session yesterday in preparation for today's game against Poland. A win would take the Slovenians through to the main round.


14:15

There'll be a bit of a break in the blog now before we resume later on - in the meantime, caption this great image of official mascot Hannibal!

13:54

If you're interested in statistics, you should check out the player statistics and team statistics pages, which have a wealth of information about the teams to delve into. 

There are currently four players at the top of the top scorer standings, all with nine goals: the Faroe Islands' Hákun West av Teigum and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu both scored nine in the opening match, with West av Teigum a little more efficient but Ellefsen á Skipagøtu shooting more often; then it's Giorgi Tskhovrebadze of Georgia and Hampus Wanne of Sweden, who have also scored nine times each.

Realistically, that puts Wanne in pole position for the top scorer race overall at this early stage, as Sweden look set to progress to the main round while the Faroes and Georgia have a bigger challenge on their hands to do that.

Top scorer standings

 

13:26

Time for the stat of the day, which reveals just how much offensive responsibility Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu has for the Faroe Islands. Fascinating stuff from Julian Rux!

 

13:02

One of the youngest players at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 is Portugal's Francisco 'Kiko' Costa - still only 18, but after a stunning performance against Greece, one of their key players. EHF journalist Eric Willemsen takes us through Costa's round one impact and talks to the right back about his tournament so far.

EHF EURO

Kiko Costa lights up EHF EURO on his debut

FEATURE: Portuguese youngster Francisco Costa has started impressively in his first senior European championship

today, 2 hours ago

12:25

The fans have been turning out in force at these championships - we're expecting around one million spectators across all the 65 matches - so here's some of the best pictures taken by our team of ace photographers from Kolektiff Images so far.

12:01

Bosnia and Herzegovina play their second game today, and they're still hoping they can win their first major tournament match. EHF journalist Danijela Vekić had a chat with Marko Panic about their chances.

EHF EURO

Panic: “A goal would be to claim that first historic win”

FEATURE: Experienced right back Marko Panic talks about Bosnia and Herzegovina's dream for the Men's EHF EURO 2024

today, 3 hours ago

11:30

While we're still looking back on yesterday, here are also the top 5 saves of the day. Sadly none for Spanish fans, as the duo of Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Sergey Hernandez failed to make any stops until the 55th minute of the game against Croatia - an unbelievable statistic for a top pairing.


11:00

We had a simply incredible night of handball yesterday with some amazing close matches and that stonking win by Croatia against Spain. So the top 5 goals of the day are especially worth watching.

 

10:30

First up today, some team news.

Spanish left wing Miguel Sanchez-Migallon fractured his left hand in yesterday's match against Croatia, and coach Jordi Ribera has called up Viran Morros as a replacement

Kai Häfner is currently not with the German team as his wife is about to give birth - congratulations to the Häfner family!

 

And Senjamin Buric is injured, so is unable to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina for the rest of the tournament.

 

10:00

Welcome back to the live blog on Saturday 13 January.

Last night, groups B and C played their first games, so today we're into round 2 and it's time for those teams which played on Thursday to take the court once more. There's lots at stake - main round spots, historic wins and more. Without further ado, let's begin with the day preview.

EHF EURO

First EHF EURO 2024 main round berths up for grabs

DAY PREVIEW: Round 2 of the preliminary round starts on Saturday for groups D, E and F, with wins ensuring progression for several sides

yesterday
