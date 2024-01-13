11:30
While we're still looking back on yesterday, here are also the top 5 saves of the day. Sadly none for Spanish fans, as the duo of Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Sergey Hernandez failed to make any stops until the 55th minute of the game against Croatia - an unbelievable statistic for a top pairing.
11:00
We had a simply incredible night of handball yesterday with some amazing close matches and that stonking win by Croatia against Spain. So the top 5 goals of the day are especially worth watching.
10:30
First up today, some team news.
Spanish left wing Miguel Sanchez-Migallon fractured his left hand in yesterday's match against Croatia, and coach Jordi Ribera has called up Viran Morros as a replacement
Kai Häfner is currently not with the German team as his wife is about to give birth - congratulations to the Häfner family!
And Senjamin Buric is injured, so is unable to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina for the rest of the tournament.
10:00
Welcome back to the live blog on Saturday 13 January.
Last night, groups B and C played their first games, so today we're into round 2 and it's time for those teams which played on Thursday to take the court once more. There's lots at stake - main round spots, historic wins and more. Without further ado, let's begin with the day preview.