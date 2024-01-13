15:30

Slovenia shared some photos of their training session yesterday in preparation for today's game against Poland. A win would take the Slovenians through to the main round.



14:15

There'll be a bit of a break in the blog now before we resume later on - in the meantime, caption this great image of official mascot Hannibal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EHF EURO (@ehfeuro)

13:54

If you're interested in statistics, you should check out the player statistics and team statistics pages, which have a wealth of information about the teams to delve into.

There are currently four players at the top of the top scorer standings, all with nine goals: the Faroe Islands' Hákun West av Teigum and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu both scored nine in the opening match, with West av Teigum a little more efficient but Ellefsen á Skipagøtu shooting more often; then it's Giorgi Tskhovrebadze of Georgia and Hampus Wanne of Sweden, who have also scored nine times each.

Realistically, that puts Wanne in pole position for the top scorer race overall at this early stage, as Sweden look set to progress to the main round while the Faroes and Georgia have a bigger challenge on their hands to do that.

13:26

Time for the stat of the day, which reveals just how much offensive responsibility Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu has for the Faroe Islands. Fascinating stuff from Julian Rux!

13:02

One of the youngest players at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 is Portugal's Francisco 'Kiko' Costa - still only 18, but after a stunning performance against Greece, one of their key players. EHF journalist Eric Willemsen takes us through Costa's round one impact and talks to the right back about his tournament so far.