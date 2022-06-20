Wiederer: “Cologne is the perfect platform”

EHF President Michael Wiederer truly enjoyed the EHF FINAL4 weekend. Apart from the four matches, it included a range of interesting meetings and side events. Among them was the signing of a contract extension with LANXESS arena and the City of Cologne to keep the EHF FINAL4 Men at the same venue it has been since its inauguration in 2010.

“In 2010, we decided to develop a new product as a showcase for handball in Cologne. Since then, we have developed a very good relationship with LANXESS arena, the city, and our partner: Stadionwelt. The City of Cologne has always supported our ideas, see the ‘Ball of Frame’ monument next to the arena,” Wiederer says.

Another element that contributed to the contract extension was the feedback from the clubs.

“We have a platform of exchange with the top clubs to make strategic decisions and there were no dissenting voices from the clubs when it came to the contract extension,” Wiederer says.

“The clubs feel comfortable here and have a great understanding of this location. The location is crucial because here is where they can win the EHF Champions League. And Cologne is not a German venue, but a perfect international platform for a top tournament for all clubs.”

After the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have been able to stage the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne with full arenas again.

“The most important thing was to come back to the court, like with the postponed EHF FINAL4 Men in December 2020 in an empty LANXESS arena. Together with the clubs, we managed that 97, 98 percent of all matches could be played, and finally we had to make decisions and initiatives to bring back spectators to the arenas,” Wiederer says.