This is me... Aleix Gómez

But then it hit me. There is a lot of pressure on my shoulders, right? Barça always were one of the teams that produced the best right wings in the world. My current coach, Carlos Ortega, was one of them and he was huge for this team. I do not need to say more about Víctor Tomás, a fan favourite.

And then, there was me. I always liked to work a lot, I always liked to keep my head down and try to talk more on the court, if you understand what I mean. To honour the tradition, to honour the history of this amazing club, a player in my situation always need to give 100 per cent every time. At every training session, in every match. This is how I was built, this is how I was going to play.

I felt that I needed to repay Barça for everything it gave me, since I was little. This is why the plan was to be better and better every day.

It surely helped. Having to overcome challenges, having to play every week against the best teams of the world and nothing other than a win being accepted? It looks tough. It is tough. But it forges character. It surely forges some bonds between teammates. And without a team, you cannot win such competitions.