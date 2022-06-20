“Una parada gloriosa”: Newspapers on Barça’s brilliance
In the end, Barça lifted the trophy again at the EHF FINAL4 Men last weekend. Their thrilling journey to a successful defence of the EHF Champions League title they won last year has been widely covered in international newspapers on Monday.
In Spain, of course. But also in Poland, the home of finalists Lomza Vive Kielce. And in Germany and Hungary, where the performances of THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém have been closely followed.
Also, in numerous other countries who had players competing for one of the four teams in Cologne, the EHF FINAL4 has made the headlines.
Here is a selection of clippings.
Spain
Marca: El Barça acaba con la maldición del campeón para levantar la 10+1
Mundo Deportivo: 37-35: El Barça de Ortega conquista la Champions a la primera
Sport: El Barça rompió una maldición y batió un récord en ColoniaEl Pais: Una parada gloriosa: El Barcelona de balonmano gana la Champions en los penaltis
Poland
Fakt: Vive pokazało łzy i ból piłkarzy po porażce w finale Ligi Mistrzów. Piękne i wzruszające przemówienie Tałanta Dujszebajewa
Wyborcza: Liga Mistrzów piłkarzy ręcznych. Łomża Vive Kielce przegrywa dramatyczny finał z Barceloną w rzutach karnych
Germany
Kicker: Landin pariert drei Versuche: Kiel schlägt Veszprem im Siebenmeterwerfen
Hungary
Nemzeti Sport: Hetesekkel maradt le a bronzról a Veszprém a Kiel ellen a BL-ben
France
L’Équipe: Melvyn Richardson après la victoire de Barcelone en Ligue des champions : « Une belle victoire d'équipe »
Slovenia
Delo: Janc in Makuc z Barcelono spisala zgodovino, Zarabec osvojil bron