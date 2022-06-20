“Una parada gloriosa”: Newspapers on Barça’s brilliance

In Spain, of course. But also in Poland, the home of finalists Lomza Vive Kielce. And in Germany and Hungary, where the performances of THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém have been closely followed.

Also, in numerous other countries who had players competing for one of the four teams in Cologne, the EHF FINAL4 has made the headlines.

Here is a selection of clippings.

Spain

Marca: El Barça acaba con la maldición del campeón para levantar la 10+1

Mundo Deportivo: 37-35: El Barça de Ortega conquista la Champions a la primera

Sport: El Barça rompió una maldición y batió un récord en Colonia El Pais: Una parada gloriosa: El Barcelona de balonmano gana la Champions en los penaltis

Poland

Fakt: Vive pokazało łzy i ból piłkarzy po porażce w finale Ligi Mistrzów. Piękne i wzruszające przemówienie Tałanta Dujszebajewa

Wyborcza: Liga Mistrzów piłkarzy ręcznych. Łomża Vive Kielce przegrywa dramatyczny finał z Barceloną w rzutach karnych

Germany

Kicker: Landin pariert drei Versuche: Kiel schlägt Veszprem im Siebenmeterwerfen

Hungary

Nemzeti Sport: Hetesekkel maradt le a bronzról a Veszprém a Kiel ellen a BL-ben

France

L’Équipe: Melvyn Richardson après la victoire de Barcelone en Ligue des champions : « Une belle victoire d'équipe »

Slovenia

Delo: Janc in Makuc z Barcelono spisala zgodovino, Zarabec osvojil bron