Wiederer: "Handball is more attractive than ever before"

When you look back, what was your introduction into the international handball scene?

Michael Wiederer: As young General Secretary of the Austrian Federation, I first came into contact with the international handball family at the 1988 IHF Congress in Seoul at the Olympic Games. There is a picture of me with the current IHF President Hassan Moustafa from the banquet. We are the only conference participants from 1988 who are still in office today. My first big task was to organise the B World Championship in Austria in 1992.

How did the EHF finally form after many years of discussion?

Michael Wiederer: Politically it was a very interesting time with the end of the Soviet Union and the fall of the Eastern Block. And that was also one of the reasons why the EHF could be founded. Because the blocking of some eastern European federations against the founding of a continental federations stopped. Many representatives of these federations were previously afraid of losing their positions in the IHF if a European federation was founded because Russia, Poland, Hungary, the GDR, Yugoslavia and Romania held important positions in the IHF commissions. Suddenly there was a lot of movement in Europe and in European handball, the pressure to found a confederation, after the other continents had already done so long before, grew ever greater. At the beginning there was, of course, little enthusiasm from the IHF.

How do you remember the founding of the EHF?

Michael Wiederer: I have always been there at meetings and talks with Staffan Holmqvist and Carl Güntzel, for example. And when the location of the headquarter was to be decided when the EHF was founded in Berlin, there were suddenly five applicants, the last application was submitted by the Austrian federation (ÖHB) with Vienna shortly before the closing date. This application included, among other things, that the ÖHB should bring the first Secretary General, in this case me. The decision was postponed to the first EHF Congress in June 1992 - and Vienna was awarded. As a 36-year-old, I handed over a successful ÖHB - the women were qualified for the 1992 Olympics, the men for the A-World Championship in 1993 - to my successor.

How were the early days in your new role?

Michael Wiederer: On 1 September 1992, I moved into our first office in Hotel Bosei in Vienna as the first EHF General Secretary, and the first European Youth Championship in Hungary was starting at the same time - that can perhaps be seen symbolically for the entire development of the EHF. The junior championships were the starting point of the careers for many world stars and the EHF also started like this - because previously there had only been U20 and U21 World Championships. Today, our system is based on up to six tournaments in the Younger Age Categories: European Open, European Youth Olympic Festival, European Youth Championship, Youth World Championship, Junior European Championship and Junior World Championship. It is a story of success.

Soon the preparations for the first Men’s EHF EURO were on the agenda.

Michael Wiederer: Indeed, as a groundbreaking meeting followed in the autumn of 1992 and we signed our first contract for the Men’s EHF EURO 1994 in Portugal with the Swiss sports rights agency CWL - the predecessor of Infront. To this day, Infront has been our partner for TV and marketing of the EHF EUROs, which shows the continuity at the EHF in this area as well.

How important was equality in women's competitions to you and the EHF right from the start?

Michael Wiederer: One of the principles at the EHF has always been that women's and men's competitions are treated equally, and so it was also clear that a women's European Championship would also be held in 1994, awarded to Germany. Excitingly, this circle is now coming full, because in 2024, Germany will organise its second EHF EURO and its first men's event. With the first Women's European Championship, a Scandinavian series of successes began with Denmark and Norway, and Sweden was initially the measure of all things for the men.

Has there never been any difference between men's and women's competitions?

Michael Wiederer: Yes! The only difference really, and that is much later in EHF history, was that the EHF FINAL4 was introduced for women four years after the men, and that for women the field of participants in a European Championship was enlarged to 24 teams also four years later, otherwise everything ran parallel. As far as the European Championship is concerned, we first had to ensure the quality for such an increase, by motivating and supporting many associations.

How have you generally experienced the development of the EHF competitions over the past 30 years?

Michael Wiederer: In all competitions, we were always concerned with constant and consistent further development and this is proved best in the EHF Champions League. If you look at the innovations that have come up in these years, it is outstanding. The number of fans, the TV numbers, the contacts via social media, the game system, the number of participants – the EHF Champions League was and is always changing and in tune with the times, and is currently more attractive than ever before. When it comes to the media presence of the Champions League in particular, I have to think back to a story: in the beginning, the clubs had all the TV rights for their home games and in Germany, for example, a final away game of a German club was not broadcast live on television because the legal situation was very diffuse or the clubs could not assert themselves. At some point we sat down with the clubs and suggested centralised marketing of TV rights, which was anything but easy to achieve.