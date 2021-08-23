Wiederer: “Staging YAC events this summer was essential”

A year after all Younger Age Category events had to be cancelled, 2021 has been a busy summer for European handball – and Michael Wiederer knows all about it.

The EHF President has visited three tournaments in person in recent weeks.

“The general feedback I have brought from there was very positive, simply for the reason that we carried out these tournaments despite the difficult circumstances,” Wiederer said.

With many countries in lockdown and travel restrictions in place, it was impossible to hold the various under-17 and under-19 national team championships on their initially scheduled dates in 2020.

A year on and still confronted with a challenging situation, the EHF was determined to get Europe’s brightest talents back on the courts this summer.

“Last summer we were forced to call our YAC events off and now we really wanted to give these young players a chance to play,” Wiederer explained.

“This was extremely important especially for smaller or mid-size federations, because in their case they would technically lose one generation of handball players.”