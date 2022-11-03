Women at the Heart of the Game: Branka Mijatovic’s return to coaching

The former Slovenian international is a two-time EHF Champions League winner, a member of the Slovenia national team at their first major tournament breakthrough, and today an assistant coach with the national team.

Only one more day to go and the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 finally throws off. The 16 teams are ready to battle for the throne in the first major international handball tournament on Slovenian soil since the Men’s EHF EURO 2004.

Slovenia first appeared at the Women’s EHF EURO 20 years ago. A lot has obviously changed, but one name is connecting the team from back then to the current one that is going into its eighth European Championship: Branka Mijatovic.

The experienced centre back was part of the Slovenian team that played at the EHF EURO 2002; 20 years later, she is part of the coaching team, assisting head coach Dragan Adzic.

Branka Mijatovic comes from Ljubljana, where she started playing handball. She got into sport through figure skating, later trying table tennis and basketball. Like many children at the time, she was introduced to handball through school. And even though she became well-known as a centre back, that was not her first position.

“I had friends from school training handball, and they were missing a goalkeeper. So I joined them and started as a goalkeeper – but with time I moved to the back court position,” Mijatovic says.

At one point, she quit her other sports: table tennis and basketball.

“I was more into handball and was making fouls which were not allowed in basketball. I started to play handball in a small club near my home, but very soon I joined Krim, where I spent my whole career.”