Women's EHF EURO 2024: “a great championship in the heart of Europe”

EHF President Michael Wiederer underlined that the extension of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 to 24 participants was a huge success: “Following the positive development of the men’s events after increasing the number to 24 teams, we will see the same for European women’s handball. The value of our sport is not only defined by the top teams, but also by those who challenge them. More nations will produce more quality, which finally strengthens women’s handball all over Europe. The new nations, who debuted in 2024, did a good job. The motivation in many countries to invest in women’s handball will rise and the value of the EHF EURO will increase.”

Besides, Wiederer praised on one hand “the great atmosphere in all venues” and on the other the job of the three organisers and the cooperation with the EHF: “They had the experience, but also showed a lot of friendliness towards all guests, as all people involved had identified themselves with the event. This means that we have a very positive outlook for the future.”

Predrag Boskovic, EHF Vice-President, focused on two major side events on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, the EHF Women’s Handball Conference and the EHF Excellence Awards, both hosted in Vienna. 140 participants from more than 30 countries were part of the second edition of the Women’s Handball Conference. “The whole handball system will profit when women’s handball increases, and we already see a great development on and off the court in terms of women’s empowerment in handball. We had great feedback from all sides for this conference,” said Boskovic.

Talking about the EHF Excellence Awards, the Montenegrin highlighted those new female players, who were added to the EHF Hall of Fame: “Those legends did not only have remarkable achievements on the court, but also play a crucial role in handball after the end of their active career, they make handball, especially women’s handball, much stronger.”