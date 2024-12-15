Women's EHF EURO 2024: “a great championship in the heart of Europe”

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, presented many figures on the Women’s EHF EURO 2024: almost 200,000 tickets were issued in the four venues in three countries. “5,000 fans in Switzerland and 3,500-4,000 fans in Austria were the highest numbers ever for women’s handball matches in those countries, while the arena in Debrecen was sold-out several times, which is normal for Hungary”, said Hausleitner. “And we could recognise again that EHF EURO events attract a more and more international audience, the organisers do not only have to rely on the local markets, as the arenas are an attractive place for handball fans from all over Europe.”
Hausleitner also announced the media figures of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, which was broadcasted in 110 countries, 30 more than two years ago. The visibility of women’s handball rose significantly in many countries, of course highlighted by Denmark and Norway, with a market share between 50 and 60 per cent and up to more than one million viewers per match of the two finalists.
A huge increase was analysed in the digital media, with 220 million contacts and 80,000 new followers on the 22 different channels of the EHF. The most successful video was a reel of a goal scored by Norwegian player Camilla Herrem, with 32 million clicks until Sunday. Hausleitner also thanked all sponsors, partners and suppliers for their support of this “really successful event”.
Markus Plazer, President of the Austrian Handball Federation, as representative of the three EHF EURO hosts, was delighted that the whole handball family was happy: “Players, who gave their hearts on the court, crazy fans on the stands, volunteers and employees and the members of all federations, who gave all to make this event a success. We are highly satisfied with the outcome, this was a great championship in the heart of Europe.”
Switzerland and Austria were hosts of a Women’s EHF EURO for the first time, while for Hungary it was the third time after 2004 and 2014. “The event was a real push for women’s handball all over Europe,” said Plazer, adding: “But we need many more events like this to boost women’s handball in future.”
Finally, the official flag handover for the next Women’s EHF EURO took place with the Presidents of the EHF, the three 2024 hosts Austria, Hungary and Switzerland and the 2026 hosts Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania and Türkiye.