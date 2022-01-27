EHF EURO
World Championship at stake in all-Nordic placement battle
The penultimate day at the EHF EURO 2022 will begin with a Nordic battle for fifth place — and the motivation is sure to be high, with a place at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023 at stake.
Semi-finalists Sweden are already qualified as co-hosts of the World Championship, while Denmark are guaranteed a place as the current world title holders. With three tickets up for grabs at the EHF EURO 2022 and two of the semi-finalists already holding them, it means the other two semi-finalists — France and Spain — have qualified.
One place at the World Championship remains, so whoever clinches fifth place will celebrate a berth at the next global event.
5/6 PLACEMENT MATCH
Iceland vs Norway
Friday 28 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams narrowly missed a semi-final spot. Norway lost to Sweden by one goal in their decisive final main round game, while Iceland relied on a Denmark win in the closing group I match but France destroyed the Nordic team’s dreams with a last-gasp victory
- Iceland have secured their best ranking at the EHF EURO since 2014, when they placed fifth. Norway won bronze in 2020
- the head-to-head record favours Iceland, with six wins, three draws and losses against Norway. They have also won four times against Norway at the EHF EURO, while Norway were the victors twice — but Iceland’s last win was in 2016 and the teams met at both the EHF EURO 2020 and the World Championship last year
- Iceland are 19 goals away from hitting 2,000 scored at the EHF EURO
- Iceland hope to book their 22nd World Championship participation while Norway target their 18th. Iceland have not missed a World Championship since 2009; for Norway, the last missed qualification for the global tournament was in 2015