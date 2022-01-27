World Championship at stake in all-Nordic placement battle

The penultimate day at the EHF EURO 2022 will begin with a Nordic battle for fifth place — and the motivation is sure to be high, with a place at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023 at stake.

Semi-finalists Sweden are already qualified as co-hosts of the World Championship, while Denmark are guaranteed a place as the current world title holders. With three tickets up for grabs at the EHF EURO 2022 and two of the semi-finalists already holding them, it means the other two semi-finalists — France and Spain — have qualified.

One place at the World Championship remains, so whoever clinches fifth place will celebrate a berth at the next global event.

5/6 PLACEMENT MATCH

Iceland vs Norway

Friday 28 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV