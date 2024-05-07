Four Respect Your Talent alumni ready to shine in Graz

The EHF European League Women 2023/24 has reached its climax, as four teams will fight for glory at the EHF Finals Women 2024 at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz in Austria on Saturday and Sunday (11/12 May): CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite, and Neptunes Nantes.

The line-up promises an exciting weekend, not least thanks to a string of youngsters playing for their first European club title at senior level, including four players who have been part of EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme.

Since its 2019 launch, the RYT programme has gathered many young talented players, who got the opportunity to learn from ambassadors and specialists about important topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media, and sports law.

Some of those players have meanwhile become vital parts of their clubs, and those four will step into the limelight in Graz this weekend: Léna Grandveau, Mariam Mohamed, Andreea Cristina Popa, and Ane Cecilie Høgseth.

Léna Grandveau (FRA, Neptunes Nantes)

The name of Léna Grandveau is well-known in the Respect Your Talent world and across Europe. The 21-year-old centre back started to build her way to the top at the W17 EHF EURO 2019 in Slovenia when she was named in the All-star Team. She had the same success two years later at the W19 EHF EURO 2021.

Grandveau’s skills earned her a transfer from Bourg de Péage Drôme Handball to Neptunes Nantes in the summer of 2022 and the same year she made her debut in a European club competition. Even though Nantes were stopped in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women 2022/23, the young French player rounded off her debut season with 39 goals as one of the club’s top scorers.

This season, in which she helped the French national team win gold at the 2023 IHF World Championship, Grandveau is an important figure for Helle Thomsen’s team, which is seeking a second EHF European League trophy after winning the inaugural 2021 title. With 36 goals, Grandveau is the third-best Nantes’ scorer and she has added 10 assists.