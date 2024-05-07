20240507

Four Respect Your Talent alumni ready to shine in Graz

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
07 May 2024, 14:00

Once they starred at a YAC EHF EURO with their national team, now they are ready to shine at the EHF Finals Women 2024 with their club: four young players who were part of the EHF Respect Your Talent programme are involved in the season-ending event of the EHF European League Women 2023/24 in Graz, Austria this weekend.

The EHF European League Women 2023/24 has reached its climax, as four teams will fight for glory at the EHF Finals Women 2024 at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz in Austria on Saturday and Sunday (11/12 May): CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite, and Neptunes Nantes.

The line-up promises an exciting weekend, not least thanks to a string of youngsters playing for their first European club title at senior level, including four players who have been part of EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme.

Since its 2019 launch, the RYT programme has gathered many young talented players, who got the opportunity to learn from ambassadors and specialists about important topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media, and sports law.

Some of those players have meanwhile become vital parts of their clubs, and those four will step into the limelight in Graz this weekend: Léna Grandveau, Mariam Mohamed, Andreea Cristina Popa, and Ane Cecilie Høgseth.

Léna Grandveau (FRA, Neptunes Nantes)

The name of Léna Grandveau is well-known in the Respect Your Talent world and across Europe. The 21-year-old centre back started to build her way to the top at the W17 EHF EURO 2019 in Slovenia when she was named in the All-star Team. She had the same success two years later at the W19 EHF EURO 2021.

Grandveau’s skills earned her a transfer from Bourg de Péage Drôme Handball to Neptunes Nantes in the summer of 2022 and the same year she made her debut in a European club competition. Even though Nantes were stopped in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women 2022/23, the young French player rounded off her debut season with 39 goals as one of the club’s top scorers.

This season, in which she helped the French national team win gold at the 2023 IHF World Championship, Grandveau is an important figure for Helle Thomsen’s team, which is seeking a second EHF European League trophy after winning the inaugural 2021 title. With 36 goals, Grandveau is the third-best Nantes’ scorer and she has added 10 assists.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240507 RYT At ELW Finals Grandveau

Mariam Mohamed (ROU, H.C. Dunarea Braila)

The 19-year-old left wing is one of Romania’s biggest talents, often referred to as the new hope for Romanian handball. At the W19 EHF EURO 2023 in her home country, Mohamed earned her spot in the Respect Your Talent programme.

She started playing handball at nine and since she stood out in the younger age category matches while playing for CSM Bucuresti. She moved to Dunarea Braila at the start of the 2023/24 season and took every opportunity she was presented with. She scored nine times this season, and has a lot more to show. Her perseverance and motivation give her plenty of room for growth while she can learn from Brazilian teammate Larissa Araújo.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240507 RYT At ELW Finals Mohamed

Andreea Cristina Popa (ROU, H.C. Dunarea Braila)

Dunarea Braila’s centre back is already a strong name in the competition. At 23, Popa is waiting for her third EHF Finals appearance. In 2020/21 and 2021/22 she reached the final tournament with CS Minaur Baia Mare, finishing third and fourth, respectively. This time around, she will try to enter the final game – but with Dunarea Braila.

The Romanian player went through all younger age categories of the national team and earned her spot in the senior team. Her progress since showing up at the W19 EHF EURO in Hungary has been phenomenal. In her first two seasons with Baia Mare, she netted 42 times while she is now waiting for the show in Graz to start with 16 goals and a lot to display.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240507 RYT At ELW Finals Popa

Ane Cecilie Høgseth (NOR, Storhamar Handball Elite)

The Norwegian line player went through the Respect Your Talent programme back in 2019 following the W19 EHF EURO in Hungary. She has been on her way up since. Then an Aker Topphåndball player, she is now closing out her third season at Storhamar, with the experience of both EHF European League and EHF Champions League.

Høgseth is an all-round player, having an important defensive role while easily scoring from the line. Her performances were recognised in the national team with her being part of the team that won the EHF EURO 2022. This EHF European League season, she has netted 15 times and her opponents will have a hard time passing through her in the attack while she strived with Storhamar for the club’s first European trophy.

 

Photos © 2023-24 Stian Bye Høgsveen; Kenneth McDowell; Sorin Pana

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SP7 4848
Previous Article How to follow the EHF Finals Women 2024
EURO24M Spain Vs Croatia 240112EHF11457 EM EM
Next Article World Championship tickets on the line in final qualifiers

Latest news

More News