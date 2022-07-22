Young Lokomotiva back to the top tier

Lokomotiva Zagreb are back in the EHF Champions League Women after securing their first Croatian title since 2014, having overthrown Podravka Vegeta in the 2021/22 season. The Challenge Cup 2016/17 winners have proven to be a great development club for young talents, and now enter the new European season as underdogs in group B.

Main facts

Lokomotiva played the group phase of the EHF Champions League only once, in 2014/15. In 2004/05 and 2013/14, they played the qualification tournaments but did not progress

the Zagreb-based team won the Challenge Cup in 2017 and played the EHF European Cup final in 2021

‘Lokosice’ will have a changed squad, with many of the pillar players leaving for Podravka Vegeta, while young talents will join

head coach Sostaric took the helm in 2013 and is well-known for his extensive handball experience as well as leading Croatia to the bronze medal at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020

last season, Lokomotiva took the Croatian throne after an eight year wait

Most important question: Can Lokomotiva’s young players keep up with their experienced opponents?

Lokomotiva are making their comeback to the EHF Champions League after raising the Croatian trophy for the first time in eight years. They took the title from their long-time rivals Podravka Vegeta thanks largely to a shocking away win against Podravka, 25:17, which was decisive in the end.

Playing the EHF European League group phase for the first time in the 2021/22 season gave the players additional experience. Even better results were missed due to many injuries the team faced throughout the season.

With no pressure for the top-tier competition in the new season, Sostaric can lead the team and also teach young players.

“We are playing the group phase of the EHF Champions League for the second time in the club’s history. Our team is very young and we will have only one goal: to show our quality and team spirit,” says team director Klaudija Bubalo.

With no easy opponents in group B, Lokomotiva will have a hard task in the upcoming Champions League season. Facing EHF FINAL4 2022 participants Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC, as well as Metz Handball, Buducnost BEMAX, CS Rapid Bucuresti, Storhamar Handball Elite and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, the young Zagreb players will have to show their persistence and strong will.

However, Sostaric and his team have already shown they can do magic and draw out the maximum from the players.